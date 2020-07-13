All apartments in Chicago
3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.

3915 North Janssen Avenue · (773) 804-8209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3915 North Janssen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3915-GS · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 3921-2N · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3919-2E · Avail. now

$1,975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 3915-GN · Avail. Sep 1

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 3919-3E · Avail. Aug 1

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt..

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
24hr maintenance
online portal
3915-21 N. Janssen is located on a tree-lined street in Lakeview and offers renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 673 to 875 sqft.

Amenities include:

Central Air
In-Unit Laundry
Dishwashers
Hardwood Floors
Modern SS Appliances
Stone Countertops
Updated Windows

The neighborhood offers a variety of restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Within a few blocks are Wrigley Field and the popular Southport Corridor.

Easily reached CTA stops include the Irving Park (#80), Ashland (#9, Express #X9), and Clark (#22) buses. This building is located between the Irving Park Brown Line and Sheridan Red Line Stations, both less than a mile away.

Located near the intersection of Janssen & Irving Park Rd.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. have any available units?
3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. has 6 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. offer parking?
No, 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. does not offer parking.
Does 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
