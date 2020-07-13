3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym 24hr maintenance online portal

3915-21 N. Janssen is located on a tree-lined street in Lakeview and offers renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 673 to 875 sqft.



Amenities include:



Central Air

In-Unit Laundry

Dishwashers

Hardwood Floors

Modern SS Appliances

Stone Countertops

Updated Windows



The neighborhood offers a variety of restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Within a few blocks are Wrigley Field and the popular Southport Corridor.



Easily reached CTA stops include the Irving Park (#80), Ashland (#9, Express #X9), and Clark (#22) buses. This building is located between the Irving Park Brown Line and Sheridan Red Line Stations, both less than a mile away.



Located near the intersection of Janssen & Irving Park Rd.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.



ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.

