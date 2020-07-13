3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.

Amenities
3915-21 N. Janssen is located on a tree-lined street in Lakeview and offers renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 673 to 875 sqft.
Amenities include:
Central Air
In-Unit Laundry
Dishwashers
Hardwood Floors
Modern SS Appliances
Stone Countertops
Updated Windows
The neighborhood offers a variety of restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Within a few blocks are Wrigley Field and the popular Southport Corridor.
Easily reached CTA stops include the Irving Park (#80), Ashland (#9, Express #X9), and Clark (#22) buses. This building is located between the Irving Park Brown Line and Sheridan Red Line Stations, both less than a mile away.
Located near the intersection of Janssen & Irving Park Rd.
NO Security Deposit!
Cat friendly.
