Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard

Open Now until 6pm
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd · (773) 869-7127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5120 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 5120-210 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 403 sqft

Unit 5120-208 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Unit 5120-10 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
Elegant and subtle in design, 5120 features a smooth, creamy limestone base with a soft yellow brick facade enveloped in Italian and French Renaissance detailing. This building along one of Hyde Park's most eastern boulevards offers something few others can: Gorgeous views of Lake Michigan from the myriad of windows lining the exterior. And, Lake Shore Drive is just a block away, as is public transportation into the city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Gated parking: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have any available units?
5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard has 3 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have?
Some of 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
