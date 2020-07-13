5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking on-site laundry

Elegant and subtle in design, 5120 features a smooth, creamy limestone base with a soft yellow brick facade enveloped in Italian and French Renaissance detailing. This building along one of Hyde Park's most eastern boulevards offers something few others can: Gorgeous views of Lake Michigan from the myriad of windows lining the exterior. And, Lake Shore Drive is just a block away, as is public transportation into the city.