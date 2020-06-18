261 W Hubbard St

Amenities
RIVER NORTH! 1BED, 1BATH! HIGH FLOOR! 1 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 249480
RIVER NORTH!!!
ULTRA LUX 1BED, 1BATH!!!
Grey flooring
SS Whirlpool apps
KOHLER fixtures
PORCELANOSA backsplash
Custom closets
Floor2ceiling windows
Merch Mart, Clark/Lake L train!
Nightlife+restaurants+shopping!
Riverwalk!
90/94 EXPRESSWAY!
PARKING IS AVAILABLE AN EXTRA FEE!
AMENITIES
24HR Doorman
Concierge services
Residence lounge
Fitness center+yoga studio
Outdoor grilling station+pool+hot tub+cabanas+sunbeds+firepit
Dog run+spa
PET FRIENDLY!
PLUS SO MUCH MORE!
Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
