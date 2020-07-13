All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

515 West Briar

515 W Briar Pl · (773) 840-7848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“up to 1 month free through 7/15”
logo
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Location

515 W Briar Pl, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 515 West Briar.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
dog park
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
This building will make you feel like you’ve stepped out of the city Р without ever having to leave Chicago. This vintage building comes equipped with large bay windows, crown molding, new hardwood floors, a business center with free printing, a new laundry room, and new bike room. Live in vintage style that doesn’t sacrifice any of the new amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Off Site Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 West Briar have any available units?
515 West Briar has 9 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 West Briar have?
Some of 515 West Briar's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 West Briar currently offering any rent specials?
515 West Briar is offering the following rent specials: “up to 1 month free through 7/15”
Is 515 West Briar pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 West Briar is pet friendly.
Does 515 West Briar offer parking?
Yes, 515 West Briar offers parking.
Does 515 West Briar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 West Briar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 West Briar have a pool?
No, 515 West Briar does not have a pool.
Does 515 West Briar have accessible units?
No, 515 West Briar does not have accessible units.
Does 515 West Briar have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 West Briar does not have units with dishwashers.
