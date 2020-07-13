515 West Briar

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly cc payments dog park internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

This building will make you feel like you’ve stepped out of the city Р without ever having to leave Chicago. This vintage building comes equipped with large bay windows, crown molding, new hardwood floors, a business center with free printing, a new laundry room, and new bike room. Live in vintage style that doesn’t sacrifice any of the new amenities.