Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access dogs allowed cats allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse conference room dog grooming area e-payments online portal pool table smoke-free community

You know you're home the moment you find your perfect fit.Chestnut Place's newly renovated convertible, one, and two bedroom apartments are the perfect fit if you're looking for upscale finishes with a comfortable feel. All our apartments offer upscale features like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops alongside the kind of features that make your apartment a home like natural light and plank flooring. Whether you're seeking entertainment or productivity, you'll find everything you need right at your doorstep. Nestled in a quiet location on the corner of State Street and Chestnut Street, Chestnut Place is a peaceful retreat in the heart of the dynamic Gold Coast. With the CTA red line and multiple bus lines easily within reach, your new home is instantly connected to the entire city.