Chicago, IL
Chestnut Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Chestnut Place

8 W Chestnut St · (720) 513-7339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60610

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 23H · Avail. now

$1,984

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 29J · Avail. Aug 7

$2,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 13G · Avail. now

$2,028

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10A · Avail. Jul 21

$2,879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 11A · Avail. now

$2,894

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 14A · Avail. Aug 7

$2,919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 914 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chestnut Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
You know you're home the moment you find your perfect fit.Chestnut Place's newly renovated convertible, one, and two bedroom apartments are the perfect fit if you're looking for upscale finishes with a comfortable feel. All our apartments offer upscale features like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops alongside the kind of features that make your apartment a home like natural light and plank flooring. Whether you're seeking entertainment or productivity, you'll find everything you need right at your doorstep. Nestled in a quiet location on the corner of State Street and Chestnut Street, Chestnut Place is a peaceful retreat in the heart of the dynamic Gold Coast. With the CTA red line and multiple bus lines easily within reach, your new home is instantly connected to the entire city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
rent: 20.00
limit: 2
Storage Details: Complimentary Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chestnut Place have any available units?
Chestnut Place has 31 units available starting at $1,984 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Chestnut Place have?
Some of Chestnut Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chestnut Place currently offering any rent specials?
Chestnut Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chestnut Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Chestnut Place is pet friendly.
Does Chestnut Place offer parking?
Yes, Chestnut Place offers parking.
Does Chestnut Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chestnut Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chestnut Place have a pool?
Yes, Chestnut Place has a pool.
Does Chestnut Place have accessible units?
No, Chestnut Place does not have accessible units.
Does Chestnut Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chestnut Place has units with dishwashers.
