Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court business center clubhouse gym parking pool table bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar concierge fire pit package receiving

As a new addition to the Logan Square neighborhood in Chicago, Noca Blu is one of the most luxurious apartment experiences in the area. Blending style, culture, and convenience with an unbeatable location only minutes away from the Blue Line and downtown, our apartments for rent in Chicago are here to put all the shopping, dining, and entertainment of Logan Square on your doorstep. Plus, we’re confident our pet-friendly community will easily make your dream home in Chicago come true.



Noca Blu brings forth all the creature comforts of home and welcomes you with an abundance of amenities, impeccable services, and inspired floor plans. From the rooftop terrace, resident lounge, and fitness center to the indoor and outdoor parking, bike storage, and in-home washers and dryers, we’ve left nothing to chance. Inside your new studio, one or two-bedroom home, more lavish features and comfort await. You’ll love the open floor plans of our apartments, full bathrooms, and soaking tubs.