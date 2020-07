Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed elevator on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance dog grooming area dog park guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Our apartments in the heart of the South Loop feature newly upgraded interiors and fully renovated amenities. Come check out Chicago’s best deal, at this unbeatable location, with the amenities that make you feel like a rockstar.



777 is located on the corner of South State and East 8th Street in Chicago’s South Loop, close to many downtown businesses and schools, including Columbia College, Roosevelt University and Robert Morris University.