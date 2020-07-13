All apartments in Chicago
5500 S. Cornell Avenue

5493 S Cornell Ave · (773) 295-4499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5493 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 000216 · Avail. Sep 16

$895

Studio · 1 Bath · 194 sqft

Unit 000315 · Avail. Aug 27

$950

Studio · 1 Bath · 366 sqft

Unit 000320 · Avail. Sep 12

$960

Studio · 1 Bath · 342 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1607-3 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1605-3 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1601-2 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 1621-2 · Avail. now

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 1621-3 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1220 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5500 S. Cornell Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
bike storage
You'll love the convenience of having a variety of restaurants, cafes, banks and fitness centers just steps away from your new home in our 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, 3 bedroom apartment for rent, and Hyde Park studio apartments.

Mac Properties owns and manages 90+ apartments in Hyde Park Chicago. We are deeply engrained in our community. Living in a Mac property means that you get a team of people dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs. Residents in this Hyde Park rental receives 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a centralized resident services center, online maintenance request notifications and package pick-up alerts!

As for things to do and places to go around Hyde Park, there is a never-ending list. If you get tired of the restaurants on our block, just walk two blocks in either direction to get many more options on 53rd and 57th streets. If you are more into preparing your own meals, the Hyde Park Farmers Market, Open Produce Marker, Whole Foods, Treasure Island and Hyde Park Produce are all in within a mile of your apartment. Community is a large part of what makes up our apartments in Hyde Park so desirable. Downtown Hyde Park hosts many events throughout the summer, "First Thursdays" being one of our favorites. These monthly events feature discounts, dining, music, and fun at 50+ participating stores and restaurants. Jazz in the courtyard is another local favorite, where patrons can enjoy free jazz performances on the first Friday of every month at Harper Court from June to September. 57th Beach and Promontory Point are blocks from 5500 S. Cornell apartments.

Contact our leasing office for more information on 5500 S. Cornell Avenue, including next steps on how to arrange a tour to see our variety of floor plans available, including our 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, 3 bedroom apartment for rent, and Hyde Park studio apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550;4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Street parking Gated parking: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 S. Cornell Avenue have any available units?
5500 S. Cornell Avenue has 13 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 S. Cornell Avenue have?
Some of 5500 S. Cornell Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 S. Cornell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5500 S. Cornell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 S. Cornell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5500 S. Cornell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5500 S. Cornell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5500 S. Cornell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5500 S. Cornell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 S. Cornell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 S. Cornell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5500 S. Cornell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5500 S. Cornell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5500 S. Cornell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 S. Cornell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 S. Cornell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
