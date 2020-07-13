All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue

5415 S Woodlawn Ave · (773) 985-1080
Location

5415 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5417-1A · Avail. Jul 29

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 5419-3B · Avail. Aug 12

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 5421-1A · Avail. Aug 8

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
on-site laundry
A solid red brick base grounds this long, narrow courtyard property, while the yellow brick facade marked by projecting waves of bay windows, extends upward toward the Mission roof-line. Wrought-iron gates welcome residents into the cozy manicured grounds, located a short distance from Washington Park and the University of Chicago, with Hyde Parks Restaurant Row just a few minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue has 4 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
No, 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
