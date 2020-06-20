2038 West Erie Street

Amenities
2BED/2BA WEST TOWN CONDO FOR RENT W/ PARKING INCLUDED
Wonderful West Town 2bed/2ba for rent. Features hardwood floors throughout. Open layout w/ updated kitchen features granite/ss appliances. In-unit washer/dryer. Rare front balcony in addition to large back deck. Secured parking included. Steps to Chicago Ave & Division St., trendy restaurants/bars/shopping. $350 non-refundable move in fee in lieu of deposit.
Amenities:
Fireplace, Private Deck, Balcony, Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.