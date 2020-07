Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible conference room clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym green community parking garage internet access yoga dogs allowed cats allowed 24hr concierge elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage online portal package receiving pet friendly

AMLI 900's Chicago apartments put residents in touch with the rhythm of the city. Our South Loop luxury apartments offer designer interior finishes and incomparable amenities, and we are surrounded by great shopping, exciting night life, and outstanding restaurants. Our downtown Chicago apartments exemplify the latest in city living. AMLI's South Loop luxury apartments boast outstanding amenities that include a fully equipped fitness center and private yoga studio; an internet cafe with coffee bar; a rooftop resident lounge; a scenic rooftop sundeck with outdoor fireplace; a private conference room and an AMLI bike sharing Divvy station on 9th Street. Our downtown Chicago apartments in the South Loop are also pet-friendly with a dog run. And our residents Breatheasy because we are a smoke-free community.Our smoke-free Chicago apartments offer studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom floor plans with a choice of soft loft and classic interior finish packages. AMLI 900 interiors feature nine-foot ceilings; gourmet kitchens with stainless steel and black appliances; 42-inch cherry or light maple kitchen cabinets and granite countertops; washers and dryers; and contemporary lighting. Choosing to live at our smoke-free Chicago apartments is a choice to minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency, and embrace a healthier living environment because we are a LEED Certified building.