Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets furnished carpet granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to the best of Chicago living! Located in the center of River North, enjoy easy access to Michigan Avenue, the Chicago River, Whole Foods, and the trendiest downtown restaurants outside your door! Featuring studio, one, two, and three bedrooms with spacious floor plans, well-appointed living rooms, large walk-in closets, central heat and air, and stunning city views. Designed specifically for contemporary urban lifestyles, this remarkable community features a host of exceptional amenities and resident services. Take advantage of the convenient amenity level featuring a resident lounge, fitness center, indoor swimming pool, conference room and landscaped sun deck with lake views! Don't delay - make west77 your home today!