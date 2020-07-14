All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
The Van Buren
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

The Van Buren

808 West Van Buren Street · (312) 624-6957
Location

808 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60607
West Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 503 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,892

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 703 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$2,949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Van Buren.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
key fob access
lobby
cats allowed
concierge
Multiple Tour Options Available! Call today to schedule an in person, self-guided or virtual tour! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Forged from glass and steel, The Van Buren stands tall as the gateway to Chicago’s West Loop and welcomes the city’s innovators, professionals, and creatives through its doors. This luxury high-rise community provides its residents with sophisticated and trendy apartment features, extravagant and resort-style amenities and convenient and dependable services. When you call The Van Buren home, you are free to indulge in all that life and the city of Chicago have to offer. Take in gorgeous views from within your home, work out with a personal trainer in the fitness center or dine out in West Loop. The world awaits at The Van Buren.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: 75lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Van Buren have any available units?
The Van Buren has 26 units available starting at $1,892 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does The Van Buren have?
Some of The Van Buren's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Van Buren currently offering any rent specials?
The Van Buren is offering the following rent specials: Up to One Month Free on Select Apartment Homes! Visit today! Offering In-person, self-guided, and virtual tours.
Is The Van Buren pet-friendly?
Yes, The Van Buren is pet friendly.
Does The Van Buren offer parking?
Yes, The Van Buren offers parking.
Does The Van Buren have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Van Buren offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Van Buren have a pool?
Yes, The Van Buren has a pool.
Does The Van Buren have accessible units?
No, The Van Buren does not have accessible units.
Does The Van Buren have units with dishwashers?
No, The Van Buren does not have units with dishwashers.
