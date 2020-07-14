All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

2618-26 N Rockwell

Open Now until 6pm
2618 North Rockwell Street · (773) 917-7696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2618 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2624-2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 2618-1F · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2626-1F · Avail. Sep 1

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2039 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2618-26 N Rockwell.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
courtyard
gym
bike storage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
media room
This recently renovated courtyard building sits on the edge of Logan Square and offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments.

Amenities include:

Central Air
In-Unit Laundry
Modern Features and Appliances
Dishwashers
Hardwood Floors
Video Intercom Security System
Bike Room
Gym
Rentable On-Site Storage

Get around town using the nearby Kedzie/California (#52), Western (#49 and Express #X49), Diversey (#76) and Fullerton (#74) bus routes. The Blue Line also has two stops in the neighborhood, the Logan Square and California stations.

The neighborhood is no stranger great restaurants, such as Mi Tocaya Antojería, Cellar Door Provisions, Lula Cafe, Daises, Fat Rice, Ceviche Peruvian Seafood & Steakhouse, and so many more. Several parks are nearby, including Logan Square Park, and there is plenty of shopping and nightlife to enjoy as well.

Located near the intersection of Rockwell & Logan.
NO Security Deposit!
Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618-26 N Rockwell have any available units?
2618-26 N Rockwell has 3 units available starting at $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618-26 N Rockwell have?
Some of 2618-26 N Rockwell's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618-26 N Rockwell currently offering any rent specials?
2618-26 N Rockwell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618-26 N Rockwell pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618-26 N Rockwell is pet friendly.
Does 2618-26 N Rockwell offer parking?
Yes, 2618-26 N Rockwell offers parking.
Does 2618-26 N Rockwell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618-26 N Rockwell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618-26 N Rockwell have a pool?
No, 2618-26 N Rockwell does not have a pool.
Does 2618-26 N Rockwell have accessible units?
No, 2618-26 N Rockwell does not have accessible units.
Does 2618-26 N Rockwell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618-26 N Rockwell has units with dishwashers.
