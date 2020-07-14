2618-26 N Rockwell

Amenities

This recently renovated courtyard building sits on the edge of Logan Square and offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments.



Amenities include:



Central Air

In-Unit Laundry

Modern Features and Appliances

Dishwashers

Hardwood Floors

Video Intercom Security System

Bike Room

Gym

Rentable On-Site Storage



Get around town using the nearby Kedzie/California (#52), Western (#49 and Express #X49), Diversey (#76) and Fullerton (#74) bus routes. The Blue Line also has two stops in the neighborhood, the Logan Square and California stations.



The neighborhood is no stranger great restaurants, such as Mi Tocaya Antojería, Cellar Door Provisions, Lula Cafe, Daises, Fat Rice, Ceviche Peruvian Seafood & Steakhouse, and so many more. Several parks are nearby, including Logan Square Park, and there is plenty of shopping and nightlife to enjoy as well.



Located near the intersection of Rockwell & Logan.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing