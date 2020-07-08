5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bike storage on-site laundry

This u-shaped courtyard building reflects the mingling of architectural styles found throughout Hyde Park: bold Chicago brick facades and projecting bay windows stand punctuated by creamy limestone detailing and pilasters, while arched recessed doorways provide a classic welcoming touch. The landscaped courtyard nestled amidst the building provides light and fresh air to the interiors as well as serene garden views.