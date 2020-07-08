All apartments in Chicago
5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue

5034 S Woodlawn Ave · (773) 906-4068
Location

5034 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5038-1-W · Avail. Sep 7

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 5038-3-E · Avail. Aug 30

$1,292

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bike storage
on-site laundry
This u-shaped courtyard building reflects the mingling of architectural styles found throughout Hyde Park: bold Chicago brick facades and projecting bay windows stand punctuated by creamy limestone detailing and pilasters, while arched recessed doorways provide a classic welcoming touch. The landscaped courtyard nestled amidst the building provides light and fresh air to the interiors as well as serene garden views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $3502 br: $4503 br: $5504 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Gated parking: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue has 2 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue offers parking.
Does 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
