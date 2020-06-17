All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1528 N HALSTED STREET
1528 N HALSTED STREET

1528 North Halsted Street · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1528 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60642
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Three Bedroom in Lincoln Park!
This top floor duplexed Lincoln Park three bedroom features hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, large combination living/dining room, dishwasher kitchen, fireplace, in-unit laundry, private entrance, fireplace, shared roof deck, gas-forced air heat, and central air conditioning. Garage parking based on availability. Easy access to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Amenities: Garage, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 N HALSTED STREET have any available units?
1528 N HALSTED STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 N HALSTED STREET have?
Some of 1528 N HALSTED STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 N HALSTED STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1528 N HALSTED STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 N HALSTED STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1528 N HALSTED STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1528 N HALSTED STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1528 N HALSTED STREET does offer parking.
Does 1528 N HALSTED STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 N HALSTED STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 N HALSTED STREET have a pool?
No, 1528 N HALSTED STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1528 N HALSTED STREET have accessible units?
No, 1528 N HALSTED STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 N HALSTED STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 N HALSTED STREET has units with dishwashers.
