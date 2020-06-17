1528 N HALSTED STREET

Amenities
Spacious Three Bedroom in Lincoln Park!
This top floor duplexed Lincoln Park three bedroom features hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, large combination living/dining room, dishwasher kitchen, fireplace, in-unit laundry, private entrance, fireplace, shared roof deck, gas-forced air heat, and central air conditioning. Garage parking based on availability. Easy access to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Amenities: Garage, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen