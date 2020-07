Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated bathtub Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for Rent! Come check out this newly rehabbed 21 unit building in Austin near Madison and Laramie. Amenities include Quality Appliances. Commute easily via CTA Blue & Green Line as well as 57 Laramie, 20 Madison, 126 Jackson Bus Lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!