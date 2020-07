Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage lobby yoga dog grooming area

Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online. Experience the best of luxury living in Chicago at Union West Apartments. Our West Loop apartments feature two elegant high-rise buildings that reflect the area's industrial feel with beautiful brick exteriors. Residents can choose between spacious and unique studio, studio convertible, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans that can accommodate every lifestyle. The mixed-use space of our West Loop apartments will include 12,000 square feet of retail space in addition to 357 apartment units. Located two blocks from the Morgan "L" Station and one block from the bustling commercial Fulton Market District, our luxury apartments in Chicago are never far from everything our residents need.