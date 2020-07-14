All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 11111 S Vernon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
11111 S Vernon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

11111 S Vernon

11111 S Vernon Ave · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Roseland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11111 S Vernon Ave, Chicago, IL 60628
Roseland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 434-G · Avail. now

$615

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 436-3 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 434-3 · Avail. now

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 11111 S Vernon.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This 47-unit property in the Pullman area of Chicago features On-Site Laundry and Security Cameras. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to Quick Stop Food Convenience Store, Brook's College Prep Academy, and Palmer Park. Commute easily via 111th Street & Vernon Bus Lines or ME Metra Electric at the 111th St. Pullman stop. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11111 S Vernon have any available units?
11111 S Vernon has 3 units available starting at $615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 11111 S Vernon have?
Some of 11111 S Vernon's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11111 S Vernon currently offering any rent specials?
11111 S Vernon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11111 S Vernon pet-friendly?
No, 11111 S Vernon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 11111 S Vernon offer parking?
No, 11111 S Vernon does not offer parking.
Does 11111 S Vernon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11111 S Vernon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11111 S Vernon have a pool?
No, 11111 S Vernon does not have a pool.
Does 11111 S Vernon have accessible units?
No, 11111 S Vernon does not have accessible units.
Does 11111 S Vernon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11111 S Vernon has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11111 S Vernon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wolcott Court Apartments
4810 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Melrose Shores
520 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
5941 North Paulina St. Apt.
5941 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60660
Mondial River West
910 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60642
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity