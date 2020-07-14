11111 S Vernon

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

This 47-unit property in the Pullman area of Chicago features On-Site Laundry and Security Cameras. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to Quick Stop Food Convenience Store, Brook's College Prep Academy, and Palmer Park. Commute easily via 111th Street & Vernon Bus Lines or ME Metra Electric at the 111th St. Pullman stop. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!