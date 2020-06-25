All apartments in Jacksonville
8804 JASPER AVE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

8804 JASPER AVE

8804 Jasper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8804 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SOUTHSIDE HOME FOR RENT. From riverside area, west on Atlantic blvd to left on Century st (4 blocks past Arlington rd), right on Jasper ave. Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Southside area cottage, Huge living room, separate dining area, kitchen (R/R), central H&A, carpet and wood-look vinyl flooring, Washer/Dryer hookups, large master with French doors to backyard, ceiling fans, partially fenced yard, off street parking, 912 square feet, security deposit $950, owner may consider pets w/ deposit,[AVLB] avail 7/8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 JASPER AVE have any available units?
8804 JASPER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8804 JASPER AVE have?
Some of 8804 JASPER AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 JASPER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8804 JASPER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 JASPER AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8804 JASPER AVE is pet friendly.
Does 8804 JASPER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8804 JASPER AVE offers parking.
Does 8804 JASPER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8804 JASPER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 JASPER AVE have a pool?
No, 8804 JASPER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8804 JASPER AVE have accessible units?
No, 8804 JASPER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 JASPER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8804 JASPER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
