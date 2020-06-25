8804 JASPER AVE

Amenities
SOUTHSIDE HOME FOR RENT. From riverside area, west on Atlantic blvd to left on Century st (4 blocks past Arlington rd), right on Jasper ave. Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Southside area cottage, Huge living room, separate dining area, kitchen (R/R), central H&A, carpet and wood-look vinyl flooring, Washer/Dryer hookups, large master with French doors to backyard, ceiling fans, partially fenced yard, off street parking, 912 square feet, security deposit $950, owner may consider pets w/ deposit,[AVLB] avail 7/8