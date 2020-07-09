Rent Calculator
Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:44 PM
1 of 13
SUR at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7385 Park Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom two bath model unit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does SUR at Southside Quarter have any available units?
SUR at Southside Quarter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is SUR at Southside Quarter currently offering any rent specials?
SUR at Southside Quarter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SUR at Southside Quarter pet-friendly?
Yes, SUR at Southside Quarter is pet friendly.
Does SUR at Southside Quarter offer parking?
No, SUR at Southside Quarter does not offer parking.
Does SUR at Southside Quarter have units with washers and dryers?
No, SUR at Southside Quarter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does SUR at Southside Quarter have a pool?
No, SUR at Southside Quarter does not have a pool.
Does SUR at Southside Quarter have accessible units?
No, SUR at Southside Quarter does not have accessible units.
Does SUR at Southside Quarter have units with dishwashers?
No, SUR at Southside Quarter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does SUR at Southside Quarter have units with air conditioning?
No, SUR at Southside Quarter does not have units with air conditioning.
