Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area internet cafe parking playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill internet access tennis court on-site laundry alarm system hot tub

We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM. Find the apartment home you're looking for in the beautiful woodlands and serene waters of Northlake! Conveniently located near the Jacksonville Int'l Airport and Dames Point Bridge, we've brought together the best in modern convenience with each of our apartments in Jacksonville, FL. Come home to the community you deserve. Stop by today to set up a tour!