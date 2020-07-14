Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard guest parking

Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Our ideal location is just minutes from a wide selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Discover the lifestyle you’ve been searching for at Ortega Village. Our renovated one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are the perfect combination of style and quality. Inspired by you and crafted for your satisfaction, our apartments were designed to enhance your way of living. Each home features an all-electric kitchen, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a balcony or patio. Ortega Village is sure to surpass your expectations. Step outside your home and take advantage of our community amenities. Our lushly landscaped community creates a tranquil atmosphere where you can relax and enjoy life. Soak up the sun by the shimmering swimming pool, entertain friends with a barbecue picnic, or take care of those everyday chores at the laundry facility. As a pet-friendly community, we welcome your four-legged friends, so be sure to bring them along. A new standard of living is waiting for you at Ortega Village Apartments.



Please note: The leasing office operates out of our sister community, Southern Cove at 8741 Grove Terrace, Tampa, FL 33617.