Ortega Village
Ortega Village

4754 Ortega Hills Dr · (904) 478-8970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H-7279 · Avail. Jul 19

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit E-7163 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit Q-7268 · Avail. Jul 21

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ortega Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
guest parking
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Our ideal location is just minutes from a wide selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Discover the lifestyle you’ve been searching for at Ortega Village. Our renovated one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are the perfect combination of style and quality. Inspired by you and crafted for your satisfaction, our apartments were designed to enhance your way of living. Each home features an all-electric kitchen, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a balcony or patio. Ortega Village is sure to surpass your expectations. Step outside your home and take advantage of our community amenities. Our lushly landscaped community creates a tranquil atmosphere where you can relax and enjoy life. Soak up the sun by the shimmering swimming pool, entertain friends with a barbecue picnic, or take care of those everyday chores at the laundry facility. As a pet-friendly community, we welcome your four-legged friends, so be sure to bring them along. A new standard of living is waiting for you at Ortega Village Apartments.

Please note: The leasing office operates out of our sister community, Southern Cove at 8741 Grove Terrace, Tampa, FL 33617.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300-1 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ortega Village have any available units?
Ortega Village has 3 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Ortega Village have?
Some of Ortega Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ortega Village currently offering any rent specials?
Ortega Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ortega Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Ortega Village is pet friendly.
Does Ortega Village offer parking?
Yes, Ortega Village offers parking.
Does Ortega Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ortega Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ortega Village have a pool?
Yes, Ortega Village has a pool.
Does Ortega Village have accessible units?
Yes, Ortega Village has accessible units.
Does Ortega Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Ortega Village does not have units with dishwashers.
