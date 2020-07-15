Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
25 Apartments For Rent Near UNF
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
160 Units Available
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1392 sqft
Perfectly situated between rising and bustling downtown Jacksonville and some of the best beaches in the country, Bainbridge Town Center East caters to those who work hard, play hard. Surrounded by the luxurious St.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
31 Units Available
Windy Hill
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville's Southside. Easy access to downtown and beaches. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Close to I-295, Butler Blvd, University of North Florida. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Windy Hill
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1226 sqft
Located in the heart of St. John's Town Center in walking distance to retail stores and restaurants. Units feature 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring and rainfall showerheads.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Sandalwood
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Windy Hill
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Brand new complex with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Units have wood-style flooring and private balconies. Located close to St. John's Town Center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
19 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Windy Hill
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,168
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1417 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1601 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offers fitness amenities for recreation, including tennis court and volleyball court. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Big Island Swamp, Markets at Town Center and I-295.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
19 Units Available
Sandalwood
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
26 Units Available
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,076
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1376 sqft
Situated between First Coast Tech Pkwy and Highway 202. A modern living community with pool, volleyball court and concierge. Apartments feature dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a patio/balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
9 Units Available
Beachwood
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the I-295. Pet-friendly villas with modern kitchens, ceramic tiled bathrooms and private patios and yards. On-site swimming pool, ample car parking and door-to-door mail delivery. Community boasts an award-winning service team.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Windy Hill
4432 ROCK CREEK CIR
4432 Rock Creek Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2121 sqft
CORNER UNIT townhome in desirable Georgetown at the St Johns Town Center! Home features extra windows for tons of natural light, fireplace, view of the pool, and three full baths - one for each bedroom.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Windy Hill
4368 ELLIPSE DR
4368 Ellipse Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2142 sqft
Live at the St. Johns Town Center in the exclusive gated community of Georgetown! This 3 bed/3.5 bath townhome features crown moulding, 16 inch tile, stainless steel appliances, 42'' cabinets and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Southide Estates
11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR
11332 Estancia Villa Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1414 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car attached garage convenient Location off St. Johns Bluff Road. Rental Includes Water & Sewer, and all Lawn Service. Located within minutes to the St.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Windy Hill
4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR
4510 Congressional Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2142 sqft
BEAYTIFUL NEWER 3 STY TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE COMM CONVENOENT TO MAJOR SHOPPING AT ST JOHN'S TOWN CENTER FIRST FLOOR TIED FOYER LEADS TO 4TH BR AT BACK LARGER THAN THE MASTER WITH PRIVATE BATH AND COVERED PATIO.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandalwood
2464 Seabury Pl N
2464 Seabury Place North, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
903 sqft
* COMING SOON * FULLY REMODELED - Kitchen walls removed and reconfigured for modern living.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Beachwood
3130 BEACHWOOD BLVD
3130 Beachwood Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1393 sqft
* Coming soon! * Check out this one of a kind, 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool-home in this desirable area! This home has modern updates, neutral paint schemes, and ceramic tile in the main living areas for easy maintenance.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801
3591 Kernan Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
3/2 condo on 1st floor - https://rently.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Windy Hill
3811 AUTUMN LEAF CT
3811 Autumn Leaf Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1180 sqft
Rental close to the Town Center, Shopping, Restaurants and the Beaches. Newer appliances, wood floors, updated bathrooms, cul-de-sac location, 1 car garage w/ washer and dryer that stay. Tenant responsible for lawn care. Water softener as-is.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Windy Hill
10996 BECKLEY PL
10996 Beckley Place, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1669 sqft
Check out this great location and quiet neighborhood. The large living room and dining room combination are impressive spaces for formal or relaxed entertaining. Now with laminate plank floors that run length and breath of the home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandalwood
11749 White Horse Rd
11749 White Horse Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
3/2 cute sandalwood house - Property Id: 235706 3/2 spacious home. Nice bathrooms and bedrooms. Convenient to schools, bus lines, shopping centers, restaurants. W&D hookup in separate laundry room. Shady fenced backyard with patio.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Sans Pareil
4392 FOREST EDGE CT
4392 Forest Edge Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1534 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW*Beautiful home in the Intracoastal's community of Hunter's Green!This 3 bedroom,2 bath home has close to 1,600 sqft of living space.Upon entering the home,you have a den/study.The kitchen is oversized w/ an area for a small dinette.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandalwood
11471 Kimberly Forest Drive
11471 Kimberly Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Sans Pareil
12551 HUNTERS BRANCH WAY
12551 Hunters Branch Way, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1640 sqft
Beautiful uodated home. Newer laminate wood floors, NO carpet, Quartz/Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Newer energy efficient HVAC. stainless steel appliances. Quite cul-de-sac street. Looks and feels like a new home. MUST SEE. No Cats.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandalwood
2875 SANS PAREIL ST
2875 Sans Pareil Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1828 sqft
** Tenant occupied until July 31st. Must schedule with tenant for showings. Nice corner lot in quiet subdivision. Near St. Johns Town Center and I295. Easy access to the beach, highways and downtown. Large great room with vaulted ceilings.