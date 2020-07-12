/
/
/
woodland acres
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM
246 Apartments for rent in Woodland Acres, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
28 Units Available
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
942 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Oaks Hollow Ct
625 Oaks Hollow Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$945
1424 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse - Property Id: 314427 Huge renovated townhouse 1429 square feet with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with all bedrooms with view on 2nd floor, huge family room , lovely dining room , large kitchen a view, washer and dryer inside the unit,
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
8231 Berry Avenue
8231 Berry Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$672
680 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7121 ALTON AVE
7121 Alton Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
ARLINGTON TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT: From 5 Points, I-10/I-95 south to Atlantic Blvd. east. Left on Johnston, right on Alton Ave. 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8915 EATON AVE
8915 Eaton Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1665 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7743 Hare Avenue
7743 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$535
450 sqft
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7703 Jasper Avenue
7703 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$595
750 sqft
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7610 Jasper Avenue
7610 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$658
750 sqft
Newly Remodeled Apartment New Kitchens & Updated bathrooms Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line Pets Allowed ( some restrictions apply) Onsite Maintenance Onsite Laundry Facility Cable Ready Easy Access to
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7713 India Avenue
7713 India Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$535
450 sqft
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7693 Kona Avenue
7693 Kona Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$710
1050 sqft
Newly Remodeled New Kitchens & Updated bathrooms Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line Pets Allowed ( some restrictions apply) Onsite Maintenance Onsite Laundry Facility Cable Ready Easy Access to Public
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7823 Hare Avenue - Studio
7823 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$565
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly Remodeled Townhouse New Kitchens & Updated bathrooms Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line No Pets Allowed, only Service Animals We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7703 Hare Avenue - 229
7703 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$535
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly Remodeled Studio New Kitchens & Updated bathroom Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line Pets Allowed ( some restrictions apply) We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to
Results within 1 mile of Woodland Acres
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1320 sqft
A modern community with luxurious features including updated interior finishes, spacious floor plans and ample storage. On-site pool, green space and gym. This pet-friendly community is near area entertainment and parks.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
8 Units Available
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
5 Units Available
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,197
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1513 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident's convenience. Pet friendly. Enjoy an on-site playground. Just 6 miles from downtown, and near the Arlington Expressway.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1700 sqft
In search of comfortable waterfront living? Pier 5350 is the end of your search and the beginning of your bright future.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
Catalina
840 Bert Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$819
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
799 sqft
Discover convenience, comfort, and value at Catalina apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Make time for relaxation and recreation with our top-notch amenities.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Columns
333 Laurina St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1331 sqft
Minutes from the water, schools and parks. A modern community with a fire pit, pool, tennis court, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
9 Units Available
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
982 sqft
Newly revamped apartments with private patios, carpeted floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. Central location, minutes away from downtown.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1459 Griflet Road
1459 Griflet Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
Greater Arlington Charmer! - This home is located in the traditional developed area of Greater Arlington.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1906 Sprinkle Dr
1906 Sprinkle Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1308 sqft
1906 Sprinkle Dr Available 08/28/20 Beautiful 4/2 Available at 1906 Sprinkle Drive - This beautiful 4/2 with 1 car garage features a fenced back yard, a front and back deck and outside storage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 Maitland Ave
1116 Maitland Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1534 sqft
3/1 Available at 1116 Maitland - This 3/1 home with carport has been rehabbed and features a double driveway, a fenced back yard, a giant storage area and an outdoor shed.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5623 Dickson Rd
5623 Dickson Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Dickson A - Property Id: 245069 Fully upgraded, beautiful finishes, excellent 2bed/1bath house. No Pets allowed. No smoking. The house also has an in law-suite (in separate section of the house) that is rented to another tenant.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL