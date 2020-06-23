Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1467 RIDGE PLACE SE
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:50 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1467 RIDGE PLACE SE
1467 Ridge Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1467 Ridge Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ice 2 bedroom rental in Anacostia. 5 minute to AAnacostia Park, Capitol Hill,Nats Stadium. 12-15 minute walk to Metro and The Fast developing downtown Anacostia,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE have any available units?
1467 RIDGE PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1467 RIDGE PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1467 RIDGE PLACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Park Road Courts
1346 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University