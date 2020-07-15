/
coral hills
362 Apartments for rent in Coral Hills, MD📍
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4305 Urn Street
4305 Urn Street, Coral Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
988 sqft
This is a really beautiful space in a quiet residential neighborhood 10 minutes ride from the Capitol Heights Metro Station and the Minnesota Ave. Metro Station with easy access to the city and the MD area.
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4259 SOUTHERN AVENUE
4259 Southern Avenue, Coral Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Spacious top floor listing. Washer and dryer in unit. All appliances are less than 1 year old. Electricity and water included in rent. Plenty of parking and located just steps from the Metrobus line and 4.
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4510 HEATH STREET
4510 Heath Street, Coral Hills, MD
Studio
$800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio for rent. Includes Murphy Bed, Kitchenette, and Private Full Bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Hills
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
15 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,198
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
3 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
4 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
4 Units Available
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Dunhill South Apartments. Dunhill South Apartments offers modern, spacious, charming living.
4 Units Available
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Newly renovated, the apartments have received a thorough upgrade, including spacious kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and gas ranges. The pet-friendly community has a pool, on-site laundry and a playground for residents.
3 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1072 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
1 Unit Available
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
4800 C St SE 104
4800 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
635 sqft
For Rent but purchase option available - Property Id: 287847 Cute and cozy 2 bedroom , 1 bath condo in nice building . Condo fee includes all utilities.
1 Unit Available
5903 Applegarth Pl
5903 Applegarth Place, Capitol Heights, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
Welcome Home: 4 Bedroom TH in Capitol Heights - Property Id: 92850 Platinum Dwellings presents this perfect starter town house. This unit offers 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with hardwood flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
1671 Fort DuPont Street SE
1671 Fort Dupont Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
3BR Semi-Detached Home in Ft Dupont!!! - OPEN FRIDAY 7/3 5pm-5:30pm. Renters Warehouse presents to you this 1350sqft town home with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths in the Fort Dupont Park area.
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
3984 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3984 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
3984 Penn Ave SE #201 - This property is located right on Pennsylvania Ave. The property is within close proximity of Navy Yard. The property provides quick access into MD, as it is right on the border. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834631)
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2001 38TH SE
2001 38th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2001-38th-st-ne-washington-dc-20020-4j1moo
1 Unit Available
Parkland Village
6004 Parkland Court, Prince George's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
856 sqft
Parkland Village Forestville LLC. - Property Id: 308429 Spacious units with w/w carpet and black appliances. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308429 Property Id 308429 (RLNE5888294)
1 Unit Available
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
235 Division Avenue Northeast
235 Division Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully Renovated 2bd/1b property located in HOT Deanwood features hardwood floors, new HVAC systems, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchens and so much more. At an ideal location with close proximity to metro and downtown.
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
1671 FORT DAVIS PL SE
1671 Fort Davis Place Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1671 FORT DAVIS PL SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
703 ADDISON ROAD S
703 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
Welcome to your new home! A spacious and modern 3 level townhouse in walking distance to Addison Rd Metro and a short drive to DC! Kitchen~has beautiful~granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2012 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2012 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2012-fort-davis-st-se-washington-dc-20020-epec9m
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2103 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2103 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
Welcome to this light-filled Hill Crest / Fairfax Village townhouse/condo with 2 bedroom and 1 bath with private front and rear entrances. Main Floor: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Washer/Dryer. Upper Level: 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
602 Chaplin St SE
602 Chaplin Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
832 sqft
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated 3 Level, 3 BD / 2BA TownHome with Plenty of Natural Lighting.
1 Unit Available
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
5100 D STREET SE
5100 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1425 sqft
** PLEASE fill out application online https://apply.link/3iwmt5o $30 application fee per adult.
