The Alden

2620 13th St NW · (202) 915-6225
Location

2620 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2620C101 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2620A010 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2620B102 · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 2620A011 · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Alden.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
nest technology
Stunning Architectural Detail and a Taste of History meets Modern Flair

Designed in 1904 The Alden is a historic institution that was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. One, two, three and four bedroom layouts blend technology such as remotely programmable Nest thermostats and advanced video intercoms with the classic luxury of 3” white oak floors, warm cherry cabinetry, stainless appliances and Bosch washer and dryers. Amenities include building-wide WiFi, indoor bicycle storage, and spacious front and backyards landscaped in the classic English style.

Perched high with a view of the District, blocks away from the Columbia Heights and U-Street Metro Stations, The Alden is situated in one of the most coveted new neighborhoods in the District. The Alden is located along the attractive and quiet 13th Street. With blossoming foliage and elegant Victorian and Wardman styled townhouses, this street distinguishes itself from the rest of the city and provides a peaceful res

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Water
Application Fee: $75 application fee
Move-in Fees: $500 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 initial pet fee
rent: $60 per pet per month
restrictions: We accept pets 30 lbs or under, or as the combined weight of up to two pets. Some breeds are restricted. Please inquire.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Alden have any available units?
The Alden has 8 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Alden have?
Some of The Alden's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Alden currently offering any rent specials?
The Alden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Alden pet-friendly?
Yes, The Alden is pet friendly.
Does The Alden offer parking?
No, The Alden does not offer parking.
Does The Alden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Alden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Alden have a pool?
No, The Alden does not have a pool.
Does The Alden have accessible units?
No, The Alden does not have accessible units.
Does The Alden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Alden has units with dishwashers.
