Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Stunning Architectural Detail and a Taste of History meets Modern Flair



Designed in 1904 The Alden is a historic institution that was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. One, two, three and four bedroom layouts blend technology such as remotely programmable Nest thermostats and advanced video intercoms with the classic luxury of 3” white oak floors, warm cherry cabinetry, stainless appliances and Bosch washer and dryers. Amenities include building-wide WiFi, indoor bicycle storage, and spacious front and backyards landscaped in the classic English style.



Perched high with a view of the District, blocks away from the Columbia Heights and U-Street Metro Stations, The Alden is situated in one of the most coveted new neighborhoods in the District. The Alden is located along the attractive and quiet 13th Street. With blossoming foliage and elegant Victorian and Wardman styled townhouses, this street distinguishes itself from the rest of the city and provides a peaceful res