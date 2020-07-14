Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator green community on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

Searching for the perfect apartment to rent in Columbia Heights? You’re done. Monroe Tower has distinctive apartment floor plans, including 1BR & 2BR apartments designed with your comfort in mind. Our attention to detail in the design and finish of our apartments and UIP’s commitment to our residents, is obvious when you come see, what will become, your new home.



Apartment Features



You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Monroe Tower. Including individual climate control with modern digital thermostats, open floor plans, massive closet space, stainless steel and energy efficient kitchen appliances, and in-home laundry in every apartment home. Our residents have the comfort of modern living in a historically significant address.