All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
Monroe Tower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Monroe Tower
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 PM

Monroe Tower

3501 13th St NW · (202) 858-0829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3501 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3501-502 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 3501-503 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monroe Tower.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
green community
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Searching for the perfect apartment to rent in Columbia Heights? You’re done. Monroe Tower has distinctive apartment floor plans, including 1BR & 2BR apartments designed with your comfort in mind. Our attention to detail in the design and finish of our apartments and UIP’s commitment to our residents, is obvious when you come see, what will become, your new home.

Apartment Features

You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Monroe Tower. Including individual climate control with modern digital thermostats, open floor plans, massive closet space, stainless steel and energy efficient kitchen appliances, and in-home laundry in every apartment home. Our residents have the comfort of modern living in a historically significant address.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: Restrictions apply please ask a Leasing Specialist for details.
Dogs
fee: $350 upon move in.
rent: $50/month per dog.
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs.
Cats
fee: $250 upon move in.
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Monroe Tower have any available units?
Monroe Tower has 2 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Monroe Tower have?
Some of Monroe Tower's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monroe Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Monroe Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monroe Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, Monroe Tower is pet friendly.
Does Monroe Tower offer parking?
Yes, Monroe Tower offers parking.
Does Monroe Tower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monroe Tower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monroe Tower have a pool?
No, Monroe Tower does not have a pool.
Does Monroe Tower have accessible units?
No, Monroe Tower does not have accessible units.
Does Monroe Tower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monroe Tower has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Harvard Village
1829 Summit Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University