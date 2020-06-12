Apartment List
/
DC
/
washington
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM

259 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Washington, DC

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
$
Dupont Circle
6 Units Available
The Regent
1640 16th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
843 sqft
Step up to luxury in Dupont Circle. These units offer the finest in luxury amenities and location. Apartments have lots of light and hardwood flooring. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
H Street-NoMa
103 Units Available
Resa
22 M Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1076 sqft
At RESA, living centers around the Swedish concept of lagom: creating a life that is just right. A glass of wine with friends, cooking with loved ones, reading by the fire, or lounging on the terrace watching the sunset.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
35 Units Available
The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1036 sqft
Enjoy waterfront urban living in the shadow of the federal buildings. Easy access to I-395 and Waterfront Metro station. Brand new apartments with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Coffee bar, yoga and bocce court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Columbia Heights
23 Units Available
Allegro
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1011 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel refrigerators. In-unit laundry. Beautiful outdoor area with grills, fire pits and sitting areas. Fitness center with yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
48 Units Available
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$4,157
1217 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
H Street-NoMa
37 Units Available
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Mount Vernon Square
15 Units Available
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,446
1118 sqft
Washington D.C. atmosphere comes alive at Yale West on New York Avenue. Studio, one- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center and easy access to I-395.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
34 Units Available
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,479
1277 sqft
Views of the National Cathedral and within walking distance of the United States Naval Observatory, Cathedral Commons offers loft apartments and townhouses in a central D.C. location. Smoke-free community and internet access as standard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
17 Units Available
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1154 sqft
Minutes away from Navy Yard metro station and walking distance from shopping and entertainment options. The community features foosball, shuffleboard and 24-hour concierge services among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
25 Units Available
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,607
1229 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments put residents right across from the National Mall and several other D.C. attractions. Newseum Residences feature large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and access to an on-site sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Mount Vernon Square
17 Units Available
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,923
910 sqft
Modern residences with upscale features and appliances, including modern wood flooring, European-style frameless cabinetry, spacious walk-in closets, and giant private balconies. Complex features bike storage, an on-site concierge, and rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
20 Units Available
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
803 sqft
Near Georgetown and Foggy Bottom. This high-rise community features a rooftop pool, fitness center, concierge service and emergency maintenance. Homes are spacious with a balcony and large windows with a view.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Cleveland Park
16 Units Available
The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1081 sqft
Within walking distance to area restaurants and the National Cathedral. Close to the Tenleytown Metro. Apartments include oversized windows with a view, hardwood flooring and open floor plans. Reserved parking provided. Controlled access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
H Street-NoMa
13 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
982 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
54 Units Available
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kingman Park
6 Units Available
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
967 sqft
Bell Capitol Hill offers premium living, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and modern floor plans. Located near Seattle's highest quality shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dupont Circle
9 Units Available
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,480
1236 sqft
Trendy, walkable Dupont Circle neighborhood with close access to public transportation. Carport and bike storage access. Concierge and 24-hour maintenance. Spacious furnished units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony access and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Takoma
12 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mount Vernon Square
17 Units Available
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Petworth
8 Units Available
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1037 sqft
Ideally situated near Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Stylish apartment community offering panoramic views of the National Cathedral and Washington Monument. Residents' amenities include a courtyard, gym and rooftop terrace with BBQ grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Petworth
2 Units Available
Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
770 sqft
Fahrenheit, in D.C.'s upmarket Petworth, is the epitome of high-end living: granite counters, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and more. Close to the most fashionable cafes and eateries, this place is dangerously cool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
U-Street
19 Units Available
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
921 sqft
Pet-friendly U Street property near fine dining restaurants, cycle centers and Harrison Playground. Experience convenient onsite amenities, including a business center and concierge. Enjoy luxurious unit features, including hardwood floors and modern monochromatic stainless steel finishes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
15 Units Available
The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
970 sqft
Surrounded by large trees, parks, and eateries, just moments from Van Ness Metro. Generously sized units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a patio, and much more. Tranquil, convenient neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Navy Yard
28 Units Available
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$5,405
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.

June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

DC rents declined significantly over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,362 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,574 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DC, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have increased marginally in DC, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,574 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in DC.
    • While DC's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most similar cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWashington 3 BedroomsWashington Accessible ApartmentsWashington Apartments under $1,000Washington Apartments under $1,200Washington Apartments under $1,300
    Washington Apartments with BalconyWashington Apartments with GarageWashington Apartments with GymWashington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWashington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Apartments with Pool
    Washington Apartments with Washer-DryerWashington Cheap PlacesWashington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWashington Furnished ApartmentsWashington Luxury PlacesWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
    Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
    Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
    Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
    Capitol HillU Street

    Apartments Near Colleges

    American UniversityCatholic University of America
    University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
    Georgetown University