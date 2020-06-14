Apartment List
DC
washington
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020

474 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Washington, DC

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
30 Units Available
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,187
617 sqft
Short walking distance to two Metro stops, shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pool, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill. 24-hour gym and internet cafe. Concierge and valet service.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Adams Morgan
14 Units Available
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
510 sqft
Close to the Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW, the recently renovated 2000 Connecticut complex brings together stylish granite counters and walk-in closets with the benefits of a 24-hour gym and full valet service.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Adams Morgan
4 Units Available
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,475
500 sqft
The Park Crest is a 1922 building that offers patios, granite counters, hardwood floors, balconies, on-site laundry and a sought-after location in the historic Kalorama neighborhood, near Connecticut Avenue and Dupont Circle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
Logan Circle - Shaw
18 Units Available
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Situated in Logan Circle, just steps to four metro stations and the DC Convention Center. Luxury community offers parking, gym and bike storage. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, granite counters and all utilities included.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
Dupont Circle
19 Units Available
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
758 sqft
Studio apartments in a fully renovated Roaring 20s-era building. Dupont Circle landmark. Utilities included. Updated kitchens, hardwood floors, granite counters, custom maple cabinets and on-site laundry. Across from T Street Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
U-Street
32 Units Available
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,184
767 sqft
Luxurious apartment community with convenient on-site amenities, including guest suite and game room. Features spacious walk-in closets and high-end hardwood flooring. Situated between Pelican Alley and 14th ST NW with quick access to Meridian Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Columbia Heights
3 Units Available
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,250
647 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a great D.C. location. One-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, soaring ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy fantastic views from the rooftop deck.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
$
Southwest - Waterfront
51 Units Available
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,850
688 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
$
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
22 Units Available
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,958
729 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Cleveland Park
25 Units Available
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,716
582 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
H Street-NoMa
18 Units Available
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,120
689 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Dupont Circle
42 Units Available
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,767
610 sqft
1500 Mass is in the middle of three distinguished DC neighborhoods: Dupont Circle, Golden Triangle and Logan Circle. Walking distance from the Dupont Circle Metro, 1500 Mass offers in-unit laundry facilities, garages and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
34 Units Available
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,764
936 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Woodley Park
9 Units Available
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,098
800 sqft
Experience life in the leafy Woodley Park neighborhood. Public transit access is nearby, with the Metro just a block away. Enjoy spacious apartments, complete with hardwood floors and a recently renovated kitchen.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Dupont Circle
19 Units Available
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,398
711 sqft
Spacious apartments with gas stoves, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include 24-hour gym, laundry, concierge and maintenance services. Pool, hot tub and yoga studio. Pet-friendly and green community. Located SW of Dupont Circle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Spring Valley
23 Units Available
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,028
761 sqft
Historic Georgetown neighborhood with restaurants, bars and cultural activities nearby. Pet-friendly building with concierge service, heated indoor pool, clubhouse and piano room. Luxury units with sunrooms, private balconies and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
23 Units Available
2400 M
2400 M St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,662
930 sqft
Recently renovated units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to rooftop deck, BBQ/grill, courtyard, pool and clubhouse. 24-hour gym and concierge service. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Cleveland Park
7 Units Available
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,237
685 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature oversized French windows for ample natural light, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and chic wooden flooring. Located close to Adams Morgan for impressive shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Mount Vernon Square
9 Units Available
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,666
829 sqft
Unique apartment community in Mount Vernon Triangle. Mix of studios, lofts and townhomes. Community rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, inside and outside resident lounges. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile in showers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Cleveland Park
13 Units Available
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,873
762 sqft
Fuse urban living with the open spaces of Rock Creek Park, and what you get is the stunningly beautiful Park Connecticut Apartments. Close to the Van Ness Metro, you'll enjoy marble interiors and rooftop Jacuzzis.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Dupont Circle
8 Units Available
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,183
750 sqft
Spacious, airy apartments located near some of D.C.'s most exciting nightlife. Granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site parking and laundry. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Cleveland Park
16 Units Available
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,848
800 sqft
Want included utilities? Look no further than Cleveland House Apartments in Washington, D.C. Offers pet-friendly one-and two-bedroom apartments with high-ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, lots of windows. Walk to Woodley Park and Connecticut Avenue.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
9 Units Available
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,267
744 sqft
Located just south of Thomas Circle. Just a short walk to Metro Center and blocks from both McPherson Square and Mt. Vernon Square. Pet-friendly with game room, media room, courtyard and garage.

June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

DC rents declined significantly over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,362 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,574 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DC, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have increased marginally in DC, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,574 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in DC.
    • While DC's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most similar cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

