columbia heights
338 Apartments for rent in Columbia Heights, Washington, DC
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
24 Units Available
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly property located close to 16th Street Park, the Columbia Heights Station, shops and bars. Features in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite countertops. Onsite amenities include double-floor fitness center and rooftop deck.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
8 Units Available
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,395
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
592 sqft
Close to two parks and the Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library. Renovated units with sweeping city views, granite counters, appliances and hardwood flooring. Community gym and courtyard. Nonsmoking facility.
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
16 Units Available
Allegro
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,766
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,043
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1011 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel refrigerators. In-unit laundry. Beautiful outdoor area with grills, fire pits and sitting areas. Fitness center with yoga classes.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,321
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
665 sqft
Situated in Columbia Heights, a vibrant neighborhood just off 16th Street NW. Pet-friendly studio and 1-bedroom apartment homes featuring hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents' amenities include an on-site laundry, package concierge and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
3 Units Available
Fitzgerald
3625 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fitzgerald in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
3 Units Available
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,595
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
Located near shops and eateries. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, central air, and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops and high ceilings in each home. Ample green space.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
6 Units Available
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,625
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1152 sqft
Experience urban flair combined with modern features and amenities such as a concierge, clubhouse, media room and guest suite. Apartments are stylish, with granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
55 Units Available
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,291
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
851 sqft
The Clifton is located at 1315 Clifton Street NW Washington, DC and is managed by Aria Residential, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Hilltop House, a hidden jewel of the Columbia Heights neighborhood, is an apartment community with studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent. With large windows, and spacious layouts, the apartments have a cheerful, open, and bright atmosphere.
Last updated July 10 at 10:34am
3 Units Available
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,459
1 Bedroom
Ask
A modern community within a short drive of shopping and restaurants. Garage parking available. This is a pet-friendly community. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and new appliances. On-site laundry service.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,542
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio and one-bedroom apartments on Irving Street in Columbia Heights. Hardwood floors, granite counters and on-site laundry. Walking distance to restaurants, boutiques, D.C.'s largest mall and the Metro.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,419
353 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,071
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Columbia Heights and close by to Meridian Hill Park. On-site laundry, gym, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance. Units include hardwood floors, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,893
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
742 sqft
Conveniently situated just steps from Columbia Heights Metro stop. On-site laundry, courtyard and parking just a few features of luxury community. Recently renovated units offer dishwasher, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,083
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience better living at the Century! The Century is a newly renovated luxury apartment building. Located on 16th Street NW, just north of historic Meridian Hill Park, our apartments merge history with contemporary design.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,620
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
947 sqft
Creatively reimagined from a century-old iconic industrial space, Arcade Sunshine is a one-of-a-kind place to start your story.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
339 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, spacious layout features eat-in kitchen and walk-in closets. On-site professional management and controlled access for security. Located a few minutes away from the Metro with parks, fine dining, retail and nightlife nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
3 Units Available
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
647 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a great D.C. location. One-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, soaring ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy fantastic views from the rooftop deck.
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
2 Units Available
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
742 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Carraway in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,463
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments conveniently located near Columbia Heights Metro stop. Varied floor plans with hardwood floors, air conditioning and on-site laundry. Easy access to Piney Branch Parkway.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,818
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classically designed apartments with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Maintenance teams available at all hours. On-site laundry and extra storage. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
The Alden
2620 13th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic building with building-wide WiFi, indoor bike storage and front and backyards. Residents enjoy units that offer cherry cabinets, washer/dryer sets and white oak floors. Located in Columbia Heights, close to Meridian Hill Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,699
293 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
670 sqft
Controlled access community close to Powell Recreation Center, Giant Food, and numerous restaurants. Oversized units with private patios/balconies, fully equipped kitchens, and HVAC with individual thermostats.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Park Road Courts
1346 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
952 sqft
Located just moments from the Target shopping center and Powell Recreation Center, this community offers green cleaning and recycling facilities. Units equipped with hardwood flooring, large carpets, and high ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
31 Units Available
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,374
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,259
923 sqft
A historic building. An unprecedented transformation. A new home for you. Welcome to âme, a new perspective on city living.
