/
/
/
anacostia
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:55 PM
849 Apartments for rent in Anacostia, Washington, DC
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
1 Unit Available
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for renovated apartments in Anacostia, start your search at Washington View. Visit Washington View and you will find richly landscaped grounds surrounded by estate fencing, only made better by the beautiful apartments inside.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
5 Units Available
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
711 sqft
The living spaces at Rock Creek Garden Apartments are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you wont find in any other rental apartments in Washington
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,360
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment living at Maple View Flats is rooted in the past —and poised for the future.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
1708 R STREET SE
1708 R Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1708 R STREET SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
1679 W ST SE #202
1679 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a small building in Anacostia, close to metro, bus, Capitol Hill, Navy Yard, offering best price for exceptional quality.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2613 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE
2613 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2613 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2617 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE
2617 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2617 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1357 MORRIS ROAD SE
1357 Morris Road Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1782 sqft
Gorgeous three level Townhome in Anacostia. Home boast four bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, with hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
1376 TALBERT COURT SE
1376 Talbert Court Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1401 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY; Stunningly Upgraded Condo walking distance to Metro stop with seasonal views of the Potomac River and Washington DC Capitol Building. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, and walk out to deck and patio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1743 Galen St Se
1743 Galen Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,253
700 sqft
Section 8 welcome. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Anacostia. Amenities included: updated kitchen and updated bathroom. Utilities included: water. Contact Kyle Grant at 313-205-2825 to learn more.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
1429 S ST SE
1429 S Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
This lovely 2 level row house is ready to go. Home features 3 large bedrooms (2 are extended), large living room, large dining room, multiple purpose morning room, front porch, fenced back yard and more!! Ready for your tenant.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
2821 R St SE
2821 R Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com present A Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit located in the Hillcrest Neighborhood of Washington DC. It is Conveniently Nestled a few blocks away from Pennsylvania Ave. SE with Access to Penn. & 31st St.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1219 Pleasant St SE
1219 Pleasant Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1825 sqft
3 beds 2.5 bath House - Beautiful Detached Single Family House in Anacostia with 3 beds and 2.5 baths on 3 levels. Parking for 1 car.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2903 R STREET SE
2903 R Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
719 sqft
Beautiful fully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit, living room/Dining room combo.Washer/ Dryer in unit.Stainless steal appliances . Shows Well.!!Move ready. UNITS # 3B AND 4B
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1269 Sumner Rd, SE
1269 Sumner Road Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1586 sqft
1269 Sumner Rd, SE Available 08/08/20 4 Bed 2.5 Bath.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1322 Talbert Terrace SE
1322 Talbert Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Fully gutted BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Anacostia
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,105
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
16 Units Available
The Bixby
601 L St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,740
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,228
938 sqft
Just minutes away from Capitol Hill and the Capitol Riverfront. Apartment building features gorgeous roof deck and outdoor areas for entertaining. Spacious, light-filled layouts with designer kitchens and premium wood-plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Arris
1331 4th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,081
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,212
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1176 sqft
Great location in the Navy Yard with perfect waterfront views. Apartments have huge windows and high ceilings with wide-plank flooring throughout. Hotel-like concierge services and 24-hour doorman.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
93 Units Available
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
988 sqft
Apply today and we'll waive your application and amenity fees! For a limited time, receive up to 1 month free on select apartment homes! Call today for more details.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
27 Units Available
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,945
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
36 Units Available
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,182
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
6 Units Available
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
824 sqft
Comfortable apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Swim in the pool, play basketball and relax in the courtyard during free time. Near Fort Circle Park. Easy access to I-695.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
24 Units Available
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDHillcrest Heights, MDSilver Hill, MDCoral Hills, MDCamp Springs, MDGlassmanor, MDTemple Hills, MD