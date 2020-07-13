Apartment List
/
DC
/
washington
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM

477 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Washington, DC

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
$
22 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,848
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,871
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1170 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
26 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,593
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
38 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
61 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,729
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
51 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,808
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1081 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
16 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,083
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,761
1143 sqft
Minutes away from Navy Yard metro station and walking distance from shopping and entertainment options. The community features foosball, shuffleboard and 24-hour concierge services among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
38 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,840
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
15 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Allegro
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,766
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,043
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1011 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel refrigerators. In-unit laundry. Beautiful outdoor area with grills, fire pits and sitting areas. Fitness center with yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
39 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
13 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,081
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,253
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,248
1118 sqft
Washington D.C. atmosphere comes alive at Yale West on New York Avenue. Studio, one- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center and easy access to I-395.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
9 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
District
1401 S St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,018
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,819
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1075 sqft
District consists of 125 modern, chic and convenient apartments. One- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Relax on rooftop terrace, enjoy fitness center and 24/7 concierge. Logan Circle neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Brookland
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,570
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
906 sqft
Located just minutes from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station. Art Deco-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a fitness center, courtyard and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,606
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,127
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1083 sqft
The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life. Squeeze in a workout before getting down to business at a co-working nook. Meet friends on the rooftop terrace after getting your shopping done at Costco.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,892
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,263
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1076 sqft
Luxury apartments have high ceilings, modern, airy kitchens, private patio/balconies and spacious walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, rooftop views, garage parking and a modern game room with billiards.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,656
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Petworth
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,825
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
Ideally situated near Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Stylish apartment community offering panoramic views of the National Cathedral and Washington Monument. Residents' amenities include a courtyard, gym and rooftop terrace with BBQ grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Adams Morgan
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,371
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
759 sqft
Many interior upgrades including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, USB charging outlets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Just minutes from Meridian Hill Park and the Smithsonian.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
625 sqft
Enjoy the culture of D.C. while living in these studio and one-bedroom apartments. Updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry. Shop and dine in Friendship Heights and along the Connecticut Avenue Corridor.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Glover Park
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
818 sqft
2255 Wisconsin is located in DC's distinguished Glover Park neighborhood. Units feature patios or balconies, in-unit laundry fixtures, hardwood floors, dishwashers and pet-friendly amenities. Garage parking is also available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,699
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
767 sqft
Beautiful apartments available in unique architectural space. Recently remodeled with hardwood floors, built-in bookcases and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry, charming lobby and picturesque courtyard included.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Adams Morgan
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
470 sqft
Newly renovated apartments featuring natural wood flooring, gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, and oversized closets. In Columbia Heights within short walking distance of Piney Branch Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
30 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,969
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
820 sqft
Short walking distance to two Metro stops, shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pool, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill. 24-hour gym and internet cafe. Concierge and valet service.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
24 Units Available
U-Street
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,862
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,180
1203 sqft
Luxurious apartment community with convenient on-site amenities, including guest suite and game room. Features spacious walk-in closets and high-end hardwood flooring. Situated between Pelican Alley and 14th ST NW with quick access to Meridian Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
The Statesman
2020 F St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,863
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,198
920 sqft
The Statesman offers studio and one-bedroom home-style apartments in Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Updated kitchens, parquet floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include rooftop deck, fitness center and laundry center. Access to mass transit.

July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

DC rents decline sharply over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,353 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,563 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in DC over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have fallen moderately in DC, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,563 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in DC fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWashington 3 BedroomsWashington Accessible ApartmentsWashington Apartments under $1,000Washington Apartments under $1,200Washington Apartments under $1,300
    Washington Apartments under $900Washington Apartments with BalconyWashington Apartments with GarageWashington Apartments with GymWashington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWashington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Apartments with Pool
    Washington Apartments with Washer-DryerWashington Cheap PlacesWashington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWashington Furnished ApartmentsWashington Luxury PlacesWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
    Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
    Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
    Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
    Capitol HillU Street

    Apartments Near Colleges

    American UniversityCatholic University of America
    University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
    Georgetown University