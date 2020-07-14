Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub dishwasher extra storage oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym parking garage hot tub internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed coffee bar 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest suite package receiving pet friendly yoga

The Lexington at Market Square, an apartment home with an exclusive and private environment with unsurpassed style and service. Grand living rooms and bedrooms. Oversized windows. Spacious ceramic baths. Stylish kitchens. Walk-in closets. Surrounded by Italian marble, French limestone, granite and cherry, the dramatic design speaks eloquently about the people who live here. With a handcrafted, turn-of-the-century flavor and thoughtful architectural detail, The Lexington at Market Square is like no other apartment building in Washington, DC Located in the heart of the historic Penn Quarter, Washington's most vibrant neighborhood, The Lexington is just steps away from many of the city's most fashionable restaurants and the National, Warner and Shakespeare theatres. It's the ultimate in an urban address.



Features and Amenities: The Lexington at Market Square offers unbeatable luxury at an equally unparalleled location between the White House and the Capitol, just off Pennsylvania Avenue. Residents are just steps from Archives Metro and Gallery Place Metro, making the citys top museums, private galleries and restaurants more accessible than ever. The list of amenities at this exclusive property is almost too good to be true. Residents her enjoy a terrace courtyard, washer/dryer, French balconies, complimentary Washington Post, private-party facilities and even a fitness center with spa services. Looking for even more? Read on to discover the exclusive features and amenities that await.