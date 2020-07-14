All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:50 PM

The Lexington at Market Square

400 8th St NW · (202) 765-3377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Waived $500 Amenity Fee & $1000 off first months rent.* Studios starting at $1999 One bedrooms starting at $2199 Renovated Two bedrooms starting at $3587
Location

400 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0706 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 0506 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 0314 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0906 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,318

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. now

$2,323

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 0902 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1113 · Avail. Sep 6

$3,244

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. Aug 17

$3,587

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit 0903 · Avail. now

$3,657

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lexington at Market Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
coffee bar
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest suite
package receiving
pet friendly
yoga
The Lexington at Market Square, an apartment home with an exclusive and private environment with unsurpassed style and service. Grand living rooms and bedrooms. Oversized windows. Spacious ceramic baths. Stylish kitchens. Walk-in closets. Surrounded by Italian marble, French limestone, granite and cherry, the dramatic design speaks eloquently about the people who live here. With a handcrafted, turn-of-the-century flavor and thoughtful architectural detail, The Lexington at Market Square is like no other apartment building in Washington, DC Located in the heart of the historic Penn Quarter, Washington's most vibrant neighborhood, The Lexington is just steps away from many of the city's most fashionable restaurants and the National, Warner and Shakespeare theatres. It's the ultimate in an urban address.

Features and Amenities: The Lexington at Market Square offers unbeatable luxury at an equally unparalleled location between the White House and the Capitol, just off Pennsylvania Avenue. Residents are just steps from Archives Metro and Gallery Place Metro, making the citys top museums, private galleries and restaurants more accessible than ever. The list of amenities at this exclusive property is almost too good to be true. Residents her enjoy a terrace courtyard, washer/dryer, French balconies, complimentary Washington Post, private-party facilities and even a fitness center with spa services. Looking for even more? Read on to discover the exclusive features and amenities that await.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Lease for less than 12 months incur a $150 per month premium
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Public parking garage: $225/month (unassigned).
Storage Details: Storage unit (large): $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Lexington at Market Square have any available units?
The Lexington at Market Square has 21 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lexington at Market Square have?
Some of The Lexington at Market Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lexington at Market Square currently offering any rent specials?
The Lexington at Market Square is offering the following rent specials: Waived $500 Amenity Fee & $1000 off first months rent.* Studios starting at $1999 One bedrooms starting at $2199 Renovated Two bedrooms starting at $3587
Is The Lexington at Market Square pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lexington at Market Square is pet friendly.
Does The Lexington at Market Square offer parking?
Yes, The Lexington at Market Square offers parking.
Does The Lexington at Market Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lexington at Market Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lexington at Market Square have a pool?
No, The Lexington at Market Square does not have a pool.
Does The Lexington at Market Square have accessible units?
Yes, The Lexington at Market Square has accessible units.
Does The Lexington at Market Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lexington at Market Square has units with dishwashers.

