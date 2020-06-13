Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

429 Apartments for rent in Glassmanor, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
Southview
1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,184
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.
Results within 1 mile of Glassmanor
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,191
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
11 Units Available
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
28 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,525
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Heights
1 Unit Available
806 Quade St
806 Quade Street, Forest Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Perfect Starter Home 3 Level Semi-Detached TH - Property Id: 113990 Perfect starter home for a deserving family looking to upgrade from apartment living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
3868 9th St SE 3rd Floor
3868 9th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
740 sqft
Unit 3rd Floor Available 07/01/20 Centrally Located 2 Bedroom - Secure Your New Home - Property Id: 113279 ***Due to the global spread of COVID-19 viewings will not be conducted for the safety of applicants and current occupant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
3315 15th Street, S.E. 61
3315 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
950 sqft
Cozy and Recently Renovated One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 275653 Rent this freshly renovated, cozy one-bedroom apartment with everything new.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
424 WOODCREST DRIVE SE
424 Woodcrest Drive Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1105 sqft
Welcome to Woodcrest Villas in Congress Heights, DC. This home is still new, built in 2018. A spacious two-level townhome style condo with a cute patio.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
22 BRANDYWINE STREET SE
22 Brandywine Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2611 sqft
"PRICE REDUCED" NEW construction for RENT in Congress Heights! Large open floor plan w/ 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths and den. Gleaming hardwood floors including master bedroom. Beautiful modern kitchen w/ quartz counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
705 BRANDYWINE STREET SE
705 Brandywine Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
655 sqft
Welcome home! This beautiful unit is now on the market and ready for you to move right in. This two bedroom, one bath unit is conveniently located in Washington, DC and offers ample restaurant, retail.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
3425 5TH STREET SE
3425 5th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
687 sqft
Spacious 1-bedroom 1-bath condo unit on the 3rd floor. Wall to wall bamboo floor. Multiple closets. One assigned parking space included. Close to public transportation. Brand new furnace and brand new AC units professionally recently installed.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
4513 23rd Pkwy
4513 23rd Parkway, Hillcrest Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
Harbour Manor Apartments - Property Id: 216881 Oversized Closets, Garbage Disposal, 1, 2 & 3 BR Apartment Homes Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216881 Property Id 216881 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5525924)

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
1113 Trenton PL SE
1113 Trenton Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful energy efficient Congress Heights four-story 3 bd/4.5 bath townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Glassmanor
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Del Ray
56 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,431
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
950 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
$
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
23 Units Available
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,919
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,476
1170 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
Braddock Road Metro
53 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,670
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Crystal City Shops
27 Units Available
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,645
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Del Ray
30 Units Available
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,678
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Crystal City Shops
20 Units Available
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,792
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,168
1455 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Aurora Highlands
13 Units Available
Lofts 590
590 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1139 sqft
Impressively modern apartments within walking distance to the shops at Pentagon Row. Loft residences with luxury details like granite counters, exposed HVAC, and spacious walk-in closets. Community garden, pool, playground, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
25 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,326
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
City GuideGlassmanor
This community gets its unusual name from the Glassman Company, which built the original apartment complex here in the early 1950s.

Glassmanor is an unincorporated community of about 18,000 people in Prince George's Country, Maryland. Since its naming in the 1950s, thousands of people have moved to the area, including the once-Democratic Presidential candidate, Senator George McGovern.

Get More in Glassmanor

Glassmanor boasts its own Elementary School and Community Center, where kids and adults can visit the various sports fields, use the gymnasium and participate in community events and games. It's the hip, happening, "Mom says I should socialize more" place to be in Glassmanor!

Houses and Apartments for Rent in Glassmanor

An apartment rental in Glassmanor and surrounding rural areas will cost you about $1,100 per month for 1 bedroom, and about $100 more for a 2 bedroom rental. Houses, on the other hand, can be found at a wider range of prices that is related to the number of bedrooms. A 2 bedroom rental house in this community is going to run you about $1,400 per month, and the bigger the house gets the bigger your rental budget will need to be - but you knew that already. If you've got a big family, you can easily find 4 or 5 bedroom rental houses in Glassmore starting at about $1,600 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Glassmanor?
The average rent price for Glassmanor rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,360.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Glassmanor?
Some of the colleges located in the Glassmanor area include Washington Adventist University, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Glassmanor?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glassmanor from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

