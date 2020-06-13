429 Apartments for rent in Glassmanor, MD📍
Glassmanor is an unincorporated community of about 18,000 people in Prince George's Country, Maryland. Since its naming in the 1950s, thousands of people have moved to the area, including the once-Democratic Presidential candidate, Senator George McGovern.
Glassmanor boasts its own Elementary School and Community Center, where kids and adults can visit the various sports fields, use the gymnasium and participate in community events and games. It's the hip, happening, "Mom says I should socialize more" place to be in Glassmanor!
An apartment rental in Glassmanor and surrounding rural areas will cost you about $1,100 per month for 1 bedroom, and about $100 more for a 2 bedroom rental. Houses, on the other hand, can be found at a wider range of prices that is related to the number of bedrooms. A 2 bedroom rental house in this community is going to run you about $1,400 per month, and the bigger the house gets the bigger your rental budget will need to be - but you knew that already. If you've got a big family, you can easily find 4 or 5 bedroom rental houses in Glassmore starting at about $1,600 per month.