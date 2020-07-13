Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

121 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Washington, DC

Last updated July 13
71 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Stanton
816 E St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,555
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
834 sqft
The Stanton has undergone a complete building renovation! The Stanton is a set of two historic 1920s apartment buildings connected by a private courtyard, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, located three blocks from DC’s H Street Corridor.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Benning
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395.
Last updated July 13
27 Units Available
Glover Park
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,300
344 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
987 sqft
Just 3 miles from all the attractions of downtown Washington DC. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Special amenities include hardwood floors, private balcony and on-site gym. Close to nearby parks.
Last updated July 13
5 Units Available
Kingman Park
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,296
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
751 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
917 sqft
Easy commute via Route 1. Just blocks away from Atlas Performing Arts Center and Rosedale Park. Renovated units with private patio/balcony, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Playground and parking on-site. Green community.
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Kingman Park
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,296
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
946 sqft
Modern apartments in walkable Kingman Park neighborhood, close to schools, library and Metro. Community amenities include playground, bike storage and laundry facilities. Recently renovated units have patio/balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13
2 Units Available
Brightwood - Manor Park
Rockford Apartments
1444 Rock Creek Ford Road Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What is most important to you in an apartment?\n\nIf you are looking for an incredible location, The Rockford is close to Rock Creek Park, public transportation and downtown DC.
Last updated July 13
4 Units Available
Brookland
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
Live conveniently between Fort Totten and Brookland at Pleasant Hills Apartments in Northeast DC! Pleasant Hills is perfectly situated next to the Brookland/CUA Metro Station and Catholic University and offers bright, spacious one- and two-bedroom

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
3315 15th Street, S.E. 61
3315 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
950 sqft
Cozy and Recently Renovated One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 275653 Rent this freshly renovated, cozy one-bedroom apartment with everything new.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
3984 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3984 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
3984 Penn Ave SE #201 - This property is located right on Pennsylvania Ave. The property is within close proximity of Navy Yard. The property provides quick access into MD, as it is right on the border. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834631)

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2001 38TH SE
2001 38th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2001-38th-st-ne-washington-dc-20020-4j1moo

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
5311 8TH STREET NW
5311 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Charming & Bright 1br/1ba in Petworth/Brightwood! - Charming & bright 1br/1bath steps to 16th Street Height, Petworth, and Brightwood! The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, a dishwasher, and a spacious bedroom.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Benning
549 45th Street Northeast
549 45th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
One Large bedroom apartment available in beautiful and sunny Deanwood. The completely independent English basement will be available at the beginning of July.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2012 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2012 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2012-fort-davis-st-se-washington-dc-20020-epec9m

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Anacostia
1743 Galen St Se
1743 Galen Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,253
700 sqft
Section 8 welcome. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Anacostia. Amenities included: updated kitchen and updated bathroom. Utilities included: water. Contact Kyle Grant at 313-205-2825 to learn more.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
811 Barnaby St SE -103
811 Barnaby Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
14 Unit Multi-Family home 14 Unit Multi -Family home

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
4662 HILLSIDE ROAD SE
4662 Hillside Road Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
2444 sqft
renovated spacious 1 bedrooms for rent close to metro Dcha housing vouchers VA housing vouchers and other Housing vouchers accepted

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights
903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master
903 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,170
225 sqft
$1160 per month for a large, unfurnished, master bedroom in a four-bedroom row-house in the heart of Columbia Heights, available for occupancy on 01 July. This listing is for the master bedroom. It faces south and so gets a lot of sunlight.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Benning
4118 Grant St NE #B
4118 Grant Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
2 BR APT NEAR METRO - ALL UTILITIES INC!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment two blocks from the Minnesota Avenue Metro! (Video tour on YouTube under property address) Apartment is the lower

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
3425 5TH STREET SE
3425 5th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
687 sqft
Spacious 1-bedroom 1-bath condo unit on the 3rd floor. Wall to wall bamboo floor. Multiple closets. One assigned parking space included. Close to public transportation. Brand new furnace and brand new AC units professionally recently installed.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
U-Street
1816 12TH ST NW
1816 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,062
Suites in Thurgood Marshall Center for lease range from 300 to 2500 sq ft. Beautifully renovated/restored National Historic Landmark elevator office Building.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Trinidad - Langston
1265 SIMMS PLACE NE
1265 Simms Place Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,216
3368 sqft
Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) Recipients welcomed and encouraged to apply! Lovely one bedroom and den apartment in Trinidad neighborhood.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Takoma
Walter Reed
6939 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
New Windows & New Flooring! Rare Gem! - Property Id: 286914 Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The up and coming Brightwood Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents.

Last updated July 13
15 Units Available
Fort Dupont
336 37TH STREET SE
336 37th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,091
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 336 37TH STREET SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Washington
Last updated July 13
$
76 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,219
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.

July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

DC rents decline sharply over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,353 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,563 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in DC over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have fallen moderately in DC, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,563 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in DC fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

