Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

440 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Washington, DC

Finding an apartment in Washington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
25 Units Available
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
H Street-NoMa
13 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,658
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
982 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
56 Units Available
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,955
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
46 Units Available
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,735
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1033 sqft
Agora is the second building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Agora boasts amenities such as an infinity pool, massage rooms, and golf simulator.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
H Street-NoMa
6 Units Available
2M Street
2 M Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,730
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2M is located in NoMa, one of DC's emerging downtown neighborhoods, and is just 12 blocks from the Capitol. This mixed-income building offers both market rate and affordable housing options.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Adams Morgan
15 Units Available
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,246
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
855 sqft
All of the conveniences of Jefferson Avenue and Highway 40 are minutes from this community. Property features a resident lounge and 24-hour gym. Select units have private rooftop terraces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Kingman Park
8 Units Available
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,385
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
967 sqft
Bell Capitol Hill offers premium living, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and modern floor plans. Located near Seattle's highest quality shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Dupont Circle
9 Units Available
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1236 sqft
Trendy, walkable Dupont Circle neighborhood with close access to public transportation. Carport and bike storage access. Concierge and 24-hour maintenance. Spacious furnished units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony access and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
27 Units Available
Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,716
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,841
1062 sqft
Modern apartments within walking distance of Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom metro stations. Amenities include an indoor lap pool, fitness center and rooftop BBQ grilling area. Complimentary continental breakfasts and concierge services available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mount Vernon Square
16 Units Available
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,695
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Petworth
10 Units Available
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,054
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature trendy interiors and upscale design, with high ceilings, large windows, gourmet kitchens and beautiful cabinetry. Landscaped terraces and French balconies are available. Concierge, fitness center and controlled building access included. Near MD-97.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
U-Street
18 Units Available
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,949
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,298
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
921 sqft
Pet-friendly U Street property near fine dining restaurants, cycle centers and Harrison Playground. Experience convenient onsite amenities, including a business center and concierge. Enjoy luxurious unit features, including hardwood floors and modern monochromatic stainless steel finishes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
44 Units Available
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,713
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
1080 sqft
Close to Judiciary Square Metro and Union Station. Also near the Verizon Center and Gallery Place. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, yoga studio, and 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
15 Units Available
The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,965
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
970 sqft
Surrounded by large trees, parks, and eateries, just moments from Van Ness Metro. Generously sized units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a patio, and much more. Tranquil, convenient neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Columbia Heights
14 Units Available
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
742 sqft
Conveniently situated just steps from Columbia Heights Metro stop. On-site laundry, courtyard and parking just a few features of luxury community. Recently renovated units offer dishwasher, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Navy Yard
28 Units Available
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,080
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,430
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
950 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Dupont Circle
8 Units Available
Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,076
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,467
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,752
876 sqft
Situated across from McPherson Square Metro Station. Also close to the White House and George Washington University. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include continental breakfasts and 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
34 Units Available
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,432
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
Cleveland Park
13 Units Available
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,858
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,376
1182 sqft
Fuse urban living with the open spaces of Rock Creek Park, and what you get is the stunningly beautiful Park Connecticut Apartments. Close to the Van Ness Metro, you'll enjoy marble interiors and rooftop Jacuzzis.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Logan Circle - Shaw
13 Units Available
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,872
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1003 sqft
Close to Shaw-Howard University and Mount Vernon Square metro stations. Stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments featuring modern kitchens with white granite countertops and energy-efficient appliances. Luxury amenities include a rooftop pool, fitness center and outdoor mezzanine.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
Dupont Circle
8 Units Available
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,733
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,208
750 sqft
Spacious, airy apartments located near some of D.C.'s most exciting nightlife. Granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site parking and laundry. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Brookland
42 Units Available
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,704
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,018
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,286
1053 sqft
Premier homes with walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and thoughtful designs. Feature a 24-hour fitness room, game room and grill area on-site. Near the Brookland-CUA Metro Station and Fort Bunker Hill.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Eckington
116 Units Available
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,028
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
City Guide for Washington, DC

"Washington is a city of Southern efficiency and Northern charm." (-John F. Kennedy).

Having trouble with Craigslist DC? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Apartment Guide? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Washington, DC

Finding an apartment in Washington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

