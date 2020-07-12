/
/
/
u street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
373 Apartments for rent in U-Street, Washington, DC
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
24 Units Available
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,862
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,180
1203 sqft
Luxurious apartment community with convenient on-site amenities, including guest suite and game room. Features spacious walk-in closets and high-end hardwood flooring. Situated between Pelican Alley and 14th ST NW with quick access to Meridian Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
54 Units Available
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,200
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
969 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your home is the center of your life.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
12 Units Available
The Harper
1919 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,175
377 sqft
Fantastic location between T and U streets in the heart of Washington. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. All utilities included. Community features parking garage, coffee bar and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
$
30 Units Available
The Ellington
1301 U St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,179
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
990 sqft
Across the street from U Street Metro station, and close to Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan. Select apartments feature private terraces with Washington Monument views. Amenities include landscaped rooftop terrace and high-tech party room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,947
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,585
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
921 sqft
Pet-friendly U Street property near fine dining restaurants, cycle centers and Harrison Playground. Experience convenient onsite amenities, including a business center and concierge. Enjoy luxurious unit features, including hardwood floors and modern monochromatic stainless steel finishes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
573 sqft
Located in DC's U Street Corridor, Wakefield Hall is a charming apartment community with studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent. Wakefield Hall's decorative facade gives way to just as beautiful apartments.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
$
29 Units Available
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,788
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,277
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,442
1096 sqft
Contemporary design with every convenience, featuring high-end finishes and European wide-plank flooring. Spacious layout with ample storage. On-site amenities include a rooftop terrace and yoga studio. Located in a vibrant new community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
12 Units Available
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,711
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,152
1054 sqft
Freshly built apartments in the heart of the Shaw neighborhood. Upscale, sleek modern design with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Walk-in closets and extra storage available to maximize your space.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
The Shay
1921 8th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,448
1047 sqft
Stylish and contemporary apartments in a lively neighborhood packed with restaurants, bars and stores. Studio to two-bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Gym, pool and parking on site. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
257 Units Available
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,880
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
953 sqft
Live well at The Wren, modern apartments to suit every style — from studios to two-story lofts, all designed with balance in mind.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
755 sqft
Hampton Courts, constructed in 1926, is an elegant apartment building located in DC’s U Street Corridor.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
16 Units Available
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,999
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,449
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1049 sqft
Luxury studios and apartments in a peaceful community across from Meridian Hill Park. Each apartment features intricate crown molding, hardwood floors and built-in bookshelves. Amenities include a sauna, 24-hour gym and wine room.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,855
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
652 sqft
Beautifully appointed interior recently renovated with special details, such as dressing area, full bath, granite counters and hardwood floors. Marvelous views from the patio/balcony and apartment roof garden. Prime downtown location, pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,482
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with a lobby, concierge services, roof deck and 15 unique units. Prime location in the U Street Corridor close to Howard Theater. Units have floor-to-ceiling windows and are pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
113 Units Available
901W
901 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,400
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hometown hero Duke Ellington famously said, “If it sounds good, it is good,” so how does this sound? 901W is the vibrant new epicenter of the historic and evolving Shaw neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
115 Units Available
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,895
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
977 sqft
Humming with energy and culture, Shaw is known as DC's most authentic neighborhood. Wander amid vibrant murals and historic buildings, cozy cafes, bars and bookstores, chic boutiques and galleries, casual eateries and inventive restaurants.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
1430 W
1430 W St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
461 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with easy access to public transportation and a multilingual staff. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. The property is also convenient to Meridian Hill Park and Lincoln Theatre.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,050
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1038 sqft
Located in the vibrant U Street corridor in Washington, D.C. you’ll find that Elysium Fourteen will make you feel like a true “District” resident the moment you move in.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments situated in a historic neighborhood near U Street Metro Station. Also close to numerous restaurants, bars and music venues. Each apartment has a private balcony or patio and an in-unit laundry.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2020 12th Street Northwest
2020 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1054 sqft
Stunning condo with wall-to-wall windows, fireplace, beautiful wood floors, modern kitchen, fireplace & garage parking! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge walk-in closet. Washer & Dryer in unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1811 8th St NW 2
1811 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 2BD/2BATH with Parking in SHAW - Property Id: 310759 Updated 2nd floor unit on the top floor of a Victorian Row House in the heart of Shaw! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1735 Willard St NW Unit 5
1735 Willard Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 Available 08/07/20 Wonderful Two-Level Condo on Willard! - This bright two-level condo boasts soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, two spacious bedrooms, and plenty of windows bathing the space in natural light! Enter into
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2020 15th St NW #1
2020 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,250
812 sqft
Bright and Spacious 1BR Apt. in DUPONT!!! - Renters Warehouse is proud to present this wonderful bright and spacious 1 bedroom apartment near 16th and U St.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1806 6th St NW Unit 101
1806 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
700 sqft
1806 6th St NW Unit 101 Available 08/07/20 Adorable Two Bedroom in Shaw! Parking Included! - This upgraded two bedroom in Shaw is the perfect nest to call home! Located on the first floor in a boutique building, this condo is a dream! Walking in,
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAChillum, MDMount Rainier, MDTakoma Park, MDBrentwood, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDLangley Park, MDAdelphi, MDChevy Chase, MDHillcrest Heights, MDBladensburg, MDSuitland, MDCoral Hills, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlassmanor, MDBailey's Crossroads, VASouth Kensington, MDSilver Hill, MDCheverly, MD