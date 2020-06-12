423 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Washington, DC

Apartment List
$
Dupont Circle
6 Units Available
The Regent
1640 16th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
843 sqft
Step up to luxury in Dupont Circle. These units offer the finest in luxury amenities and location. Apartments have lots of light and hardwood flooring. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Dupont Circle
4 Units Available
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
770 sqft
Luxury art-deco apartments with elegant wood cabinetry, maple hardwood floors, granite countertops and stunning 7-foot windows. Ideal location central to endless shopping, dining and entertainment options as well as Stead Park and Logan Circle.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Columbia Heights
20 Units Available
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly property located close to 16th Street Park, the Columbia Heights Station, shops and bars. Features in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite countertops. Onsite amenities include double-floor fitness center and rooftop deck.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
24 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
24 Units Available
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,318
1170 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
H Street-NoMa
62 Units Available
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1091 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
H Street-NoMa
65 Units Available
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1076 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Spring Valley
84 Units Available
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,422
1220 sqft
A short drive away from some of the best museums and parks that Washington, D.C. has to offer, including the Smithsonian Museum. Residents enjoy access to the rooftop deck, fitness center and trash valet services.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glover Park
8 Units Available
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
853 sqft
Gracious, pet-friendly residences have a striking brick facade and architectural features such as art deco archways. Units feature plenty of storage, outdoor living space and ample parking. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance and lush courtyards.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
26 Units Available
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1158 sqft
Situated near Gallery Place and the Chinatown Metro Station. Hardwood floors, modern kitchens and walk-in closets await. On-site gym, library, and retail shopping. Rooftop terrace with barbecue area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Van Ness - Forest Hills
25 Units Available
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,352
1108 sqft
Within walking distance of Van Ness-UDC Metro Station. Also close to UDC and Howard Law School. Apartments feature step-down living rooms and fully equipped kitchens. Outdoor area with BBQs and lounge seating located on-site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Van Ness - Forest Hills
8 Units Available
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1269 sqft
Overlooking Rock Creek Park, the community has a rooftop sundeck and a 24-hour fitness center. Interiors include oak floors, walls of windows and formal dining rooms. Flexible lease terms and online rent payment options.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
H Street-NoMa
18 Units Available
Ava H Street
318 I St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
877 sqft
Ava H Street offers a pet-friendly community that's minutes from several D.C. attractions and public transportation, along with shopping and dining. These smoke-free apartments include spacious walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glover Park
9 Units Available
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1022 sqft
Eaves Glover Park is a handsome complex in DC's Glover Park neighborhood. The units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and garbage disposals. They're also pet-friendly and centrally located.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Dupont Circle
19 Units Available
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
941 sqft
Studio apartments in a fully renovated Roaring 20s-era building. Dupont Circle landmark. Utilities included. Updated kitchens, hardwood floors, granite counters, custom maple cabinets and on-site laundry. Across from T Street Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Dupont Circle
36 Units Available
Drake
1355 17th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Drake features efficient, luxurious apartments at more accessible rental prices than many other parts of the neighborhood. Close to downtown DC, these units offer dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
H Street-NoMa
57 Units Available
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,697
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
U-Street
24 Units Available
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1096 sqft
Contemporary design with every convenience, featuring high-end finishes and European wide-plank flooring. Spacious layout with ample storage. On-site amenities include a rooftop terrace and yoga studio. Located in a vibrant new community.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
15 Units Available
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
941 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Adams Morgan
15 Units Available
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1098 sqft
Located in Adams Morgan with easy metro access and adjacent to Meridian Hill Park. Recently renovated. Units have washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher and granite counters. Includes vintage hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:00pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
185 Units Available
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meridian on First in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Adams Morgan
8 Units Available
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
930 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THE IDYLLIC ADAMS MORGAN\nWashington, DC Apartments at Dorchester West Nestled in the diverse and electric Adams Morgan area with countless eateries and social destinations to cure all your non-work needs, Dorchester West is the
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Mount Vernon Square
80 Units Available
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1180 sqft
Destination address located only blocks from city landmarks. Interior features sunroom, stunning views and eat-in kitchen. A wide range of on-site amenities available, including rooftop lounge, recreational and sports facilities, and planned social activities.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
$
Adams Morgan
33 Units Available
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1082 sqft
Restored parquet and a grand piano. Original travertine and modern marble. Discover the renaissance of city living at Modera Sedici, distinguished Washington DC apartments on the venerable grounds of the former Italian Embassy.

DC rents declined significantly over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,362 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,574 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DC, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have increased marginally in DC, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,574 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in DC.
    • While DC's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most similar cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
