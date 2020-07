Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator oven range stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking e-payments internet access lobby package receiving valet service cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance trash valet

The Elaine Apartments are conveniently located in the Cathedral Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington, DC. Your new home is walking distance to wonderful restaurants and the National Cathedral. It is also within walking distance (or a very short bike ride) to the Tenleytown Metro Station. Enjoy the benefits of having all utilities included. This property also boasts beautiful hardwood flooring, oversized windows, and spacious unique floor plans. Added bonuses include reserved parking and a controlled access entry system. Welcome home!