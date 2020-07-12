/
logan circle shaw
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:54 PM
362 Apartments for rent in Logan Circle - Shaw, Washington, DC
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
35 Units Available
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,645
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,985
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1124 sqft
Modern, sleek community in the Yards neighborhood. Interiors feature windows to let in plenty of light and stainless-steel appliances. The River Trail is in your backyard, with the Nationals Stadium and the Metro Station nearby.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
17 Units Available
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Situated in Logan Circle, just steps to four metro stations and the DC Convention Center. Luxury community offers parking, gym and bike storage. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, granite counters and all utilities included.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
7 Units Available
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,132
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,684
1003 sqft
Close to Shaw-Howard University and Mount Vernon Square metro stations. Stylish 1- and 2-bedroom apartments featuring modern kitchens with white granite countertops and energy-efficient appliances. Luxury amenities include a rooftop pool, fitness center and outdoor mezzanine.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Arris
1331 4th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,081
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,212
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1119 sqft
Great location in the Navy Yard with perfect waterfront views. Apartments have huge windows and high ceilings with wide-plank flooring throughout. Hotel-like concierge services and 24-hour doorman.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
3 Units Available
875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,675
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING IN WASHINGTON, DC!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
4 Units Available
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,949
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a charming community within walking distance of shops and dining. On-site sky lounge and rooftop grill with soaring views. Each home features designer finishes including quartz countertops and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,485
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1090 sqft
Community amenities include concierge, rooftop sundeck and grill. Residents enjoy stainless steel appliances, expansive windows and dishwasher. Located near shopping and the Shaw-Howard University Metro stop.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1066 sqft
BOUTIQUE LIVING. EFFORTLESS STYLE.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
12 Units Available
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,795
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
840 sqft
Luxury apartments with a Spanish influence. Just a short distance from downtown in Logan Circle. Smoke-free units with intercoms, tubs/showers, stainless steel appliances and large bay windows.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,610
375 sqft
Located between Rhode Island Ave NW and N St NW near Thomas Circle Park. Experience granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher in every unit. Recently renovated pet-friendly property offers convenient amenities, including BBQ grill and parking.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
9 Units Available
District
1401 S St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,018
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,819
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1075 sqft
District consists of 125 modern, chic and convenient apartments. One- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Relax on rooftop terrace, enjoy fitness center and 24/7 concierge. Logan Circle neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
26 Units Available
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,853
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,336
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,009
1168 sqft
High-end living with exquisite views, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, infinity pools and lounging waterfalls. Conveniently located in Shaw, an energetic, walkable neighborhood with excellent restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
25 Units Available
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,612
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
548 sqft
Convenience is king with all utilities included in the rental price. Recently renovated, interiors include never-used kitchens, bright living spaces and new floors. The downtown location is on Thomas Circle near the Metro.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
12 Units Available
DeSoto
1445 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,865
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,645
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
866 sqft
The DeSoto is located in the heart of the vibrant Logan Circle neighborhood on P Street NW.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
18 Units Available
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
964 sqft
M Street Towers is walking distance from four area metro stations. The newly renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit dishwashers and all utilities included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,580
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
644 sqft
Logan Circle and the 14th Street corridor are becoming the homes of some of DC's most exciting new restaurants. Live one block away from the excitement at the Eddystone apartments in Logan Circle.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
11 Units Available
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,920
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near 14th St. in an active and vibrant location. These two-story apartments feature controlled access and a balcony. On-site amenities include a rooftop deck, pool, and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,910
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1021 sqft
Historically inspired interiors delight in downtown D.C. Pet-friendly apartments with eco-friendly features, walk-in closets and wood floors. In the up-and-coming 9th Street corridor with art galleries, bars and restaurants nearby.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated May 22 at 01:32pm
29 Units Available
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,780
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1075 sqft
Boasting a rooftop infinity pool and a Washington, D.C. zip code, the City Market at O Street spells upscale living like nowhere else. Eminently pet-friendly, it has an onsite dog park and 24-hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$3,326
1197 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In NW DC, these one- to three-bedroom apartments include a concierge, a resident lounge, open floor plans, amazing views and high ceilings. The luxury boutique community is close to Logan Circle and public transportation.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1245 13th St NW Unit 909
1245 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1245 13th St NW Unit 909 Available 08/15/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom overlooking Logan Circle! Parking + Utilities included - You will feel right at home in this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo! Enter into the unit and you’ll notice the beautiful
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1619 12th Street NW First Floor
1619 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS LUXURY 2 BED, 2 BATH in HEART OF DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 62528 For rent is this fabulous luxury apartment in the middle of trendy Logan/Dupont that occupies the first floor of a three story row-house.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1715 15th St NW #27
1715 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1715 15th St NW #27 Available 09/01/20 1 bedroom + Den with 1 and a half baths at Bishop's Gate! - Rare opportunity to rent at Bishop's Gate, a tranquil sanctuary in the middle of DC's hottest neighborhood.
