327 Apartments for rent in Bladensburg, MD📍
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
East Riverdale
5 Units Available
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,110
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
24 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prince George’s Apartments offers everything you have been looking for in a community at a great price.
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
4 Units Available
Capitol Square
4008 38th St, Brentwood, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out our newly renovated apartments just outside DC. Enjoy all the benefits of living in the District without the hassle of city life or the price tag.
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
6 Units Available
Park Tanglewood
5309 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
970 sqft
Welcome to Park Tanglewood in Riverdale, a hidden treasure of the community. Park Tanglewood features select newly renovated spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans and amenities at an affordable rate.
3806 39th Street
3806 39th Street, Brentwood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
One Bedroom w/Den in the Historic Arts District - Property Id: 289380 Platinum Dwellings presents this unique apartment located in the heart of the walkable Hyattsville-Brentwood Arts District.
4558 Longfellow St
4558 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Hyattsville! Spacious main level living area/dining combo with beautiful wood flooring.
3122 LAKE AVE
3122 Lake Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED BY LANDLORD. Location, Location - The Metro is easy access - almost walking distance. A little over a mile away. Easy access to major highways. This classic 3 Bedroom home has hardwood floors.
5905 MUSTANG DRIVE
5905 Mustang Drive, East Riverdale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1632 sqft
Spacious home with 4 finished levels on quiet street. Separate dining room, living room, family room addition, separate rec room/4th bedroom, washer/dryer, private deck and fenced yard, plenty off street parking and central air.
4109 CRITTENDEN ST
4109 Crittenden Street, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Great location convenient to commuter routes, MARC train, METRO and bus routes, restaurants, parks, the Arts District and more! This renovated 3 level duplex has architectural flare, stainless steel appliances in the open and bright kitchen, a mud
4542 LONGFELLOW ST
4542 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This amazing home features a huge living room w/ fireplace, fully equipped granite & stainless kitchen, 2 master bedroom suites (one with sitting room and rooftop deck) Simply put, it's the perfect setting for living, working, & playing.
4400 OLLIES TURN
4400 Ollies Turn Road, Edmonston, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3064 sqft
Basement is for rent in this house for $1,500/month-INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES: Gas, Electric, Water. Washer & Dryer in unit. Basement address is 4400 B Ollies Turn. The door to the basement is in back of garage. Lock box on that door.
4507 BURLINGTON ROAD
4507 Burlington Road, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2472 sqft
PRICE REDUCED! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! This beautiful spacious residence is nestled on a quiet block in a desirably tranquil location.
5502 40th Avenue
5502 40th Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
17 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5502 40th Avenue in Hyattsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
950 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
21 Units Available
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
990 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bladensburg, the median rent is $1,119 for a studio, $1,175 for a 1-bedroom, $1,357 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,790 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bladensburg, check out our monthly Bladensburg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bladensburg area include Washington Adventist University, Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bladensburg from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
