206 Apartments for rent in H Street-NoMa, Washington, DC

As one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Washington D.C., NoMa draws newcomers to its thriving nightlife against a Downtown backdrop. You're always a few blocks from the major attractions like Capitol Hill while living in the middle of the action with the best amenities.

NoMa takes its name from "North of Massachusetts Avenue," where new construction high-rise apartments and offices are the norm. You can also find a selection of single-family row houses and older apartment buildings in this bustling neighborhood.

It's hard to believe this area was once a neglected shantytown called Swampoodle. As the neighborhood slowly faded and transformed, developers eventually invested over $1 billion to develop the area over the course of a decade. The results yielded luxury apartments, shops, and restaurants in this trendy D.C. neighborhood.

NoMa is also home to the H Street Corridor, or H Street NE with some of the best bars and restaurants around D.C. Living along the Corridor will open up a world of possibilities with nightlife, but will also prove louder and often more expensive than other nearby options.

Like most of Washington D.C., rents in NoMa are pricey in this desirable neighborhood. New high-rises packed with amenities like fitness centers and terraces come at a higher price tag, especially when you encroach the H Street Corridor. The good news is average salaries in D.C. are among the top in the nation, making those high NoMa rents look a little more realistic.