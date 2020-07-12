206 Apartments for rent in H Street-NoMa, Washington, DC
As one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Washington D.C., NoMa draws newcomers to its thriving nightlife against a Downtown backdrop. You're always a few blocks from the major attractions like Capitol Hill while living in the middle of the action with the best amenities.
NoMa takes its name from "North of Massachusetts Avenue," where new construction high-rise apartments and offices are the norm. You can also find a selection of single-family row houses and older apartment buildings in this bustling neighborhood.
It's hard to believe this area was once a neglected shantytown called Swampoodle. As the neighborhood slowly faded and transformed, developers eventually invested over $1 billion to develop the area over the course of a decade. The results yielded luxury apartments, shops, and restaurants in this trendy D.C. neighborhood.
NoMa is also home to the H Street Corridor, or H Street NE with some of the best bars and restaurants around D.C. Living along the Corridor will open up a world of possibilities with nightlife, but will also prove louder and often more expensive than other nearby options.
Like most of Washington D.C., rents in NoMa are pricey in this desirable neighborhood. New high-rises packed with amenities like fitness centers and terraces come at a higher price tag, especially when you encroach the H Street Corridor. The good news is average salaries in D.C. are among the top in the nation, making those high NoMa rents look a little more realistic.
Driving around H Street to NoMa
Washington DC ranks as one of the top five cities for congestion and traffic, but you can still get around with a car. In NoMa, locals hop on New York Avenue to access I-395 or Route 1. Head south of NoMa to find Constitution Ave N.W. to access areas like the United States Capitol, Smithsonian, and National Mall. Street parking and some free parking lot options are available around Union Station and beyond, though it's challenging to find a spot.
H Street to NoMa Public Transportation
Like most locals in Washington D.C., residents take the metro, walk, or grab a rideshare like Uber or Lyft around the city. NoMa is served by two Red Line Metro stations and over a dozen bus lines. Despite all the traffic and congestion, biking is also welcome around D.C. with Capital Bikeshare to cruise through the capital.
NoMa is also home to Union Station and one of the busiest Amtrak hubs in the nation. Trains race through the Northeast Corridor from Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City, and beyond. Whether you're traveling for work or pleasure, it's easy to get away or the day when you live in NoMa.
NoMa offers city living at its best in one of DC’s densest cores. Look for apartments in new construction high-rises to score the best amenities from fitness centers to updated units. DC’s rental landscape is booming and can get competitive, so come prepared to sign your lease on your dream apartment.
NoMa is one of the densest mixed-use neighborhoods in D.C., with over 45,000 residents in the immediate area. The majority of the population range from early 20s to mid-30s and are young professionals commanding a healthy salary.
The history of NoMa is rooted in industrial development that has transformed into the core of D.C.'s business and commerce. Although families are welcome, it's not a neighborhood celebrated for its kid-friendliness and pint-sized amenities.
Union Station is the reigning attraction around NoMa with restaurants, shopping, and the second-busiest Amtrak hub in the nation. Spend the afternoon exploring and savoring your favorite dishes and snacks around the market.
History buffs take visitors to the National Postal Museum housed inside a 1914 landmark post office. Best of all, this Smithsonian Institution Museum is free and features rare stamps and Pony Express saddles. Also free is a tour of the NPR headquarters where you can see your favorite radio station in person.
There's more to explore just beyond the northern boundaries of NoMa at the collection of distilleries just north of NoMa. Sip on all your favorite spirits with the neighbors before heading over to the H Street Corridor to bar hop your way through the evening.
NoMa is densely packed with restaurants and bars, but you can also get to D.C.'s best attractions like the National Mall by walking just a few blocks south.
In NoMa and the H Street Corridor’s densely packed core, green space is hard to come by. The cozy Swampoodle Park features 5,000 square feet of space for dogs and kids to play. When you live in NoMa, you're just blocks away from Lower Senate Park and the National Mall, where there's plenty of space to roam, stroll, and bike away your afternoons.