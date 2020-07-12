206 Apartments for rent in H Street-NoMa, Washington, DC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
147 Units Available
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,578
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,983
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
62 Units Available
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1076 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
60 Units Available
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,975
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1091 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Ava H Street
318 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ava H Street offers a pet-friendly community that's minutes from several D.C. attractions and public transportation, along with shopping and dining. These smoke-free apartments include spacious walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 03:42pm
$
21 Units Available
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,710
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
990 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
20 Units Available
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,625
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1082 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
76 Units Available
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,615
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,101
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
1155 sqft
Easy access to Route 50, Interstate 395 and public transportation routes. Upscale living with 24-hour concierge, rooftop entertainment lounge and pool with hot tub. Custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
60 Units Available
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,729
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Edison
1240 4th St, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
962 sqft
One- and two-bedroom boutique apartments feature modern kitchens with islands, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances. On-site Trader Joe's. Near Gallaudet University and Union Station. Clubroom with library, bike storage, outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,720
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
982 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,666
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,332
1280 sqft
Property situated between L Street NE and K St NE and near Columbus Circle. Units feature modern stainless steel finishes and extra storage. Convenient amenities include concierge service, courtyard and doorman.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
38 Units Available
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,840
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
38 Units Available
The Belgard
33 N St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
988 sqft
Air-conditioned units that feature electronic thermostats, ceiling fans, high ceilings, oversized closets, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Close to the Academy for Ideal Education.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
25 Units Available
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,634
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1095 sqft
Located close to beloved neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and U Street. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, pool, game room and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
29 Units Available
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,678
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,773
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
2M Street
2 M Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,665
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2M is located in NoMa, one of DC's emerging downtown neighborhoods, and is just 12 blocks from the Capitol. This mixed-income building offers both market rate and affordable housing options.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
56 Units Available
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Anthology
625 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,859
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,992
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,697
948 sqft
Original art installations and industrial design throughout the building. Luxury apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Steps from Whole Foods Market and four blocks from Union Station.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
38 Units Available
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
201 Units Available
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,842
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,222
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,222
1188 sqft
Whether you're coming from far away, or journeyed just a few metro stops, at Union Place, you know you've arrived. Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
3 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
950 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
103 Units Available
Resa
22 M Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,898
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,446
1076 sqft
At RESA, living centers around the Swedish concept of lagom: creating a life that is just right. A glass of wine with friends, cooking with loved ones, reading by the fire, or lounging on the terrace watching the sunset.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
The Aria on L
300 L St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,955
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recent renovations give units stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and hardwood floors. Residents have access to coffee bar, media room, garage and fitness center. Concierge services available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
660 Morton Pl NE Unit 7
660 Morton Place Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
700 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo in NoMa! Balcony with Capitol Views! - This cozy and light-filled, 2 bedroom,1.5 bathrooms, condo features hardwood floors, private outdoor space, and updated fixtures in a boutique building.
H Street-NoMa
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in H Street to NoMa, Washington, DC

As one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Washington D.C., NoMa draws newcomers to its thriving nightlife against a Downtown backdrop. You're always a few blocks from the major attractions like Capitol Hill while living in the middle of the action with the best amenities.

NoMa takes its name from "North of Massachusetts Avenue," where new construction high-rise apartments and offices are the norm. You can also find a selection of single-family row houses and older apartment buildings in this bustling neighborhood.

It's hard to believe this area was once a neglected shantytown called Swampoodle. As the neighborhood slowly faded and transformed, developers eventually invested over $1 billion to develop the area over the course of a decade. The results yielded luxury apartments, shops, and restaurants in this trendy D.C. neighborhood.

NoMa is also home to the H Street Corridor, or H Street NE with some of the best bars and restaurants around D.C. Living along the Corridor will open up a world of possibilities with nightlife, but will also prove louder and often more expensive than other nearby options.

Like most of Washington D.C., rents in NoMa are pricey in this desirable neighborhood. New high-rises packed with amenities like fitness centers and terraces come at a higher price tag, especially when you encroach the H Street Corridor. The good news is average salaries in D.C. are among the top in the nation, making those high NoMa rents look a little more realistic.

Transportation

Driving around H Street to NoMa

Washington DC ranks as one of the top five cities for congestion and traffic, but you can still get around with a car. In NoMa, locals hop on New York Avenue to access I-395 or Route 1. Head south of NoMa to find Constitution Ave N.W. to access areas like the United States Capitol, Smithsonian, and National Mall. Street parking and some free parking lot options are available around Union Station and beyond, though it's challenging to find a spot.

H Street to NoMa Public Transportation

Like most locals in Washington D.C., residents take the metro, walk, or grab a rideshare like Uber or Lyft around the city. NoMa is served by two Red Line Metro stations and over a dozen bus lines. Despite all the traffic and congestion, biking is also welcome around D.C. with Capital Bikeshare to cruise through the capital.

NoMa is also home to Union Station and one of the busiest Amtrak hubs in the nation. Trains race through the Northeast Corridor from Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City, and beyond. Whether you're traveling for work or pleasure, it's easy to get away or the day when you live in NoMa.

NoMa offers city living at its best in one of DC’s densest cores. Look for apartments in new construction high-rises to score the best amenities from fitness centers to updated units. DC’s rental landscape is booming and can get competitive, so come prepared to sign your lease on your dream apartment.

Demographics

NoMa is one of the densest mixed-use neighborhoods in D.C., with over 45,000 residents in the immediate area. The majority of the population range from early 20s to mid-30s and are young professionals commanding a healthy salary.

The history of NoMa is rooted in industrial development that has transformed into the core of D.C.'s business and commerce. Although families are welcome, it's not a neighborhood celebrated for its kid-friendliness and pint-sized amenities.

Top Tourists Attractions

Union Station is the reigning attraction around NoMa with restaurants, shopping, and the second-busiest Amtrak hub in the nation. Spend the afternoon exploring and savoring your favorite dishes and snacks around the market.

History buffs take visitors to the National Postal Museum housed inside a 1914 landmark post office. Best of all, this Smithsonian Institution Museum is free and features rare stamps and Pony Express saddles. Also free is a tour of the NPR headquarters where you can see your favorite radio station in person.

There's more to explore just beyond the northern boundaries of NoMa at the collection of distilleries just north of NoMa. Sip on all your favorite spirits with the neighbors before heading over to the H Street Corridor to bar hop your way through the evening.

NoMa is densely packed with restaurants and bars, but you can also get to D.C.'s best attractions like the National Mall by walking just a few blocks south.

Parks and Recreation

In NoMa and the H Street Corridor’s densely packed core, green space is hard to come by. The cozy Swampoodle Park features 5,000 square feet of space for dogs and kids to play. When you live in NoMa, you're just blocks away from Lower Senate Park and the National Mall, where there's plenty of space to roam, stroll, and bike away your afternoons.

