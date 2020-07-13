Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 PM

79 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Washington, DC

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
71 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Stanton
816 E St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,555
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
834 sqft
The Stanton has undergone a complete building renovation! The Stanton is a set of two historic 1920s apartment buildings connected by a private courtyard, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, located three blocks from DC’s H Street Corridor.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Brookland
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
Live conveniently between Fort Totten and Brookland at Pleasant Hills Apartments in Northeast DC! Pleasant Hills is perfectly situated next to the Brookland/CUA Metro Station and Catholic University and offers bright, spacious one- and two-bedroom

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
3315 15th Street, S.E. 61
3315 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
950 sqft
Cozy and Recently Renovated One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 275653 Rent this freshly renovated, cozy one-bedroom apartment with everything new.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2001 38TH SE
2001 38th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2001-38th-st-ne-washington-dc-20020-4j1moo

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Congress Heights
811 Barnaby St SE -103
811 Barnaby Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
14 Unit Multi-Family home 14 Unit Multi -Family home

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights
903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master
903 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,170
225 sqft
$1160 per month for a large, unfurnished, master bedroom in a four-bedroom row-house in the heart of Columbia Heights, available for occupancy on 01 July. This listing is for the master bedroom. It faces south and so gets a lot of sunlight.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
U-Street
1816 12TH ST NW
1816 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,062
Suites in Thurgood Marshall Center for lease range from 300 to 2500 sq ft. Beautifully renovated/restored National Historic Landmark elevator office Building.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
15 Units Available
Fort Dupont
336 37TH STREET SE
336 37th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,091
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 336 37TH STREET SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Washington
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
58 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
26 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
22 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$998
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
7 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,173
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
16 Units Available
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,148
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
980 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a garden-style community just a metro ride from downtown Washington DC. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with a breakfast bar and pantry. Residents' amenities include a playground, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
$
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Southview
1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,184
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
14 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,162
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Heights
3101 SOUTHERN AVENUE
3101 Southern Avenue Southeast, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
619 sqft
Ready to move right into this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo close to everything with all utilities included! Thanks for showing!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4545 Wheeler Road - 609
4545 Wheeler Road, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
$1,080
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find true Oxon Hill living at The Vue at Oxon Hill Apartments (formerly Chevet Manor Apartments). Under new management, many exciting property wide improvements are underway! We welcome most pets.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4923 Gully Court
4923 Gully Court, Glassmanor, MD
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Oxon Hill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, stainless steel appliance, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4510 HEATH STREET
4510 Heath Street, Coral Hills, MD
Studio
$800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4510 HEATH STREET in Coral Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5500 Friendship Boulevard Unit N-906
5500 Friendship Boulevard, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
$1,100
318 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Apartment Available at the Willoughby in Chevy Chase - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Washington
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
30 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
47 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
23 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Langley Park
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
875 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.

July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

DC rents decline sharply over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,353 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,563 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in DC over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have fallen moderately in DC, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,563 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in DC fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

