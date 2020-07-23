/
/
district of columbia county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:43 AM
1005 Apartments for rent in District of Columbia County, DC📍
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
8 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
2400 M
2400 M St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,451
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,885
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to rooftop deck, BBQ/grill, courtyard, pool and clubhouse. 24-hour gym and concierge service. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
143 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,697
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
37 Units Available
Brookland
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,682
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
920 sqft
Uniquely designed apartment homes with studio, one- and two-bedroom models available. Thoughtful details including an on-site bike shop, dog park, and fitness studio. Conveniently located near Rhode Island Avenue.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,623
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
754 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
25 Units Available
National Zoological Park
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,550
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
632 sqft
This property features rooftop decks, on-site restaurant and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have built-in bookshelves, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Community is adjacent to the Smithsonian Zoological Park and near the Naval Observatory.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
58 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,810
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,811
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,861
796 sqft
BOATHOUSE APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF WASHINGTON DC’S FOGGY BOTTOM Meet Boathouse Apartments, DC’s most connected waterfront apartment building. Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood across Virginia Ave from the Watergate Hotel.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
192 Units Available
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,459
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Enjoy quick access to American University and gardens thanks to this apartment's proximity to Massachusetts Avenue NW. Furnished units offer convenient dishwasher and extra storage. Property features include a volleyball court and key fob access.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
2M Street
2 M Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,665
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
977 sqft
2M is located in NoMa, one of DC's emerging downtown neighborhoods, and is just 12 blocks from the Capitol. This mixed-income building offers both market rate and affordable housing options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,420
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
921 sqft
Located in downtown Washington D.C. in the Van Ness-Forest Hills neighborhood. Luxury studio and one-bedroom apartments includes nine-foot ceilings, large windows, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
$
23 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,575
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
990 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
$
12 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,673
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,479
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,697
1059 sqft
Unique apartment community in Mount Vernon Triangle. Mix of studios, lofts and townhomes. Community rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, inside and outside resident lounges. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile in showers.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
107 Units Available
Southwest Employment Area
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1349 sqft
Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, one of the nation's premier firms, 1331 represents a new benchmark in residential communities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
125 Units Available
Southwest Employment Area
555
555 E Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,180
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,380
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1045 sqft
Southwest DC is calling you home. Offering 194 brand new apartments within walking distance of the National Mall, The Wharf, and L'Enfant Plaza, 555 provides convenient access to the best of the city.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
26 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,617
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,911
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
28 Units Available
Adams Morgan
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,815
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1359 sqft
Classically modern units with stainless steel appliances and panoramic views. Tenants get access to a shuffle board, conference room and business center. Right near historic Dupont Circle. Easy access to D.C. metro.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
53 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,903
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1217 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
72 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,866
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,106
1027 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartments. Perfectly placed at the entrance to The Wharf, The Banks embodies the unique, mid-century charm of historic Southwest DC.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
16 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
450K
450 K St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,052
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,017
1038 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments in Mount Vernon Triangle, a trendy neighborhood in downtown Washington, D.C. Floor plans feature Washington Monument views. Amenities include a rooftop deck and lap pool, residents' lounge, fitness center, and zen garden.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
2 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
5 Units Available
Dupont Circle
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,350
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the trendy 17th Street Corridor, with access to tons of shopping and dining destinations. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Residents of pet-friendly community enjoy on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
7 Units Available
Petworth
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
857 sqft
Welcome to New Quin Apartments, conveniently located in the lively Petworth neighborhood, just steps from the metro and shopping.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
32 Units Available
U-Street
The Ellington
1301 U St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,199
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1001 sqft
Across the street from U Street Metro station, and close to Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan. Select apartments feature private terraces with Washington Monument views. Amenities include landscaped rooftop terrace and high-tech party room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
2 Units Available
Columbia Heights
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
576 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a great D.C. location. One-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, soaring ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy fantastic views from the rooftop deck.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
84 Units Available
Navy Yard
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
988 sqft
Apply today and we'll waive your application and amenity fees! For a limited time, receive up to 1 month free on select apartment homes! Call today for more details.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in District of Columbia County start at $850/month.
Some of the colleges located in the District of Columbia County area include Washington Adventist University, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDWalker Mill, MDCoral Hills, MDCapitol Heights, MDClinton, MDTemple Hills, MDSilver Hill, MD