Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM

543 Apartments for rent in Washington, DC with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Allegro
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,766
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1011 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel refrigerators. In-unit laundry. Beautiful outdoor area with grills, fire pits and sitting areas. Fitness center with yoga classes.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,853
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,336
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,009
1168 sqft
High-end living with exquisite views, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, infinity pools and lounging waterfalls. Conveniently located in Shaw, an energetic, walkable neighborhood with excellent restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,993
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
18 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,754
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,253
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,722
1059 sqft
Unique apartment community in Mount Vernon Triangle. Mix of studios, lofts and townhomes. Community rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, inside and outside resident lounges. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile in showers.
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
23 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,813
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,871
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1170 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
64 Units Available
Navy Yard
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,461
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1220 sqft
At F1RST Residences, where you live is nothing short of incredible.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
Navy Yard
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,760
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1068 sqft
1221 Van is in the heart of one of D.C.’s most exciting neighborhoods. These new, luxury apartments feature breathtaking views of D.C.’s iconic monuments and the Anacostia River and immediate access to the waterfront Yards Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
59 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,795
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1079 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
35 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,965
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1033 sqft
Agora is the second building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Agora boasts amenities such as an infinity pool, massage rooms, and golf simulator.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
2M Street
2 M Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,665
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2M is located in NoMa, one of DC's emerging downtown neighborhoods, and is just 12 blocks from the Capitol. This mixed-income building offers both market rate and affordable housing options.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Edison
1240 4th St, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,115
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
962 sqft
One- and two-bedroom boutique apartments feature modern kitchens with islands, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances. On-site Trader Joe's. Near Gallaudet University and Union Station. Clubroom with library, bike storage, outdoor kitchen.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
55 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
46 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,435
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1011 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Petworth
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,613
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature trendy interiors and upscale design, with high ceilings, large windows, gourmet kitchens and beautiful cabinetry. Landscaped terraces and French balconies are available. Concierge, fitness center and controlled building access included. Near MD-97.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
29 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,945
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Anthology
625 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,859
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,992
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
948 sqft
Original art installations and industrial design throughout the building. Luxury apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Steps from Whole Foods Market and four blocks from Union Station.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
54 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,866
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1081 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
62 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,729
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
39 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
37 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,073
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,191
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,238
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,239
1118 sqft
Washington D.C. atmosphere comes alive at Yale West on New York Avenue. Studio, one- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center and easy access to I-395.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
50 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,162
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,609
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,826
1217 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
16 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,065
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,213
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1143 sqft
Minutes away from Navy Yard metro station and walking distance from shopping and entertainment options. The community features foosball, shuffleboard and 24-hour concierge services among other facilities.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
15 Units Available
Brentwood - Langdon
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,925
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy onsite amenities from Brentwood property, including hot tub, piano room and pool table. Experience convenience with in-unit laundry, ice maker and microwave. Near Rhode Island Ave NW, the Rhode Island Metro Station and restaurants.

July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

DC rents decline sharply over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,353 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,563 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in DC over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have fallen moderately in DC, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,563 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in DC fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

