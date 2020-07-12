AL
/
DC
/
washington
/
dupont circle
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:39 AM

364 Apartments for rent in Dupont Circle, Washington, DC

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
36 Units Available
Drake
1355 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,975
1 Bedroom
$2,125
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Drake features efficient, luxurious apartments at more accessible rental prices than many other parts of the neighborhood. Close to downtown DC, these units offer dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
16 Units Available
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
941 sqft
Studio apartments in a fully renovated Roaring 20s-era building. Dupont Circle landmark. Utilities included. Updated kitchens, hardwood floors, granite counters, custom maple cabinets and on-site laundry. Across from T Street Park.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
5 Units Available
The Regent
1640 16th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
843 sqft
Step up to luxury in Dupont Circle. These units offer the finest in luxury amenities and location. Apartments have lots of light and hardwood flooring. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35am
15 Units Available
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
859 sqft
Situated in the desirable Dupont Circle neighborhood. Apartments boast oversized windows and Berber carpets. On-site laundry room and fitness center. Residents enjoy living close to 17th Street with its diverse selection of restaurants and bars.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29am
6 Units Available
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,499
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the trendy 17th Street Corridor, with access to tons of shopping and dining destinations. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Residents of pet-friendly community enjoy on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 04:47am
$
21 Units Available
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,983
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,381
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1052 sqft
Spacious apartments with gas stoves, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include 24-hour gym, laundry, concierge and maintenance services. Pool, hot tub and yoga studio. Pet-friendly and green community. Located SW of Dupont Circle.
Last updated July 12 at 04:47am
$
38 Units Available
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,490
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
610 sqft
1500 Mass is in the middle of three distinguished DC neighborhoods: Dupont Circle, Golden Triangle and Logan Circle. Walking distance from the Dupont Circle Metro, 1500 Mass offers in-unit laundry facilities, garages and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 04:47am
$
6 Units Available
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,679
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,467
750 sqft
Spacious, airy apartments located near some of D.C.'s most exciting nightlife. Granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site parking and laundry. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
11 Units Available
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
359 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Dupont Circle. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour controlled access and emergency maintenance, clothing care center, bike storage and more. On-site parking and additional storage are available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13am
$
7 Units Available
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,745
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,929
1055 sqft
Located within walking distance to Dupont Circle. Units come with patio/balcony and 24-hour gym and laundry services. These recently renovated units have hardwood floors, dishwasher, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 04:18pm
$
7 Units Available
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
680 sqft
Where Youre Meant To Be. Discover the Miramar Apartments where historical elegance meets urban living here in DCs Logan Circle neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
10 Units Available
The Rodney
1911 R St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,969
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,501
718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1487 sqft
Conveniently located in Dupont Circle, Downtown D.C. Just minutes from the Dupont Circle Metro stop. Luxury apartments featuring bathtubs, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Communal facilities include a gym, bike storage and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 06:04am
$
25 Units Available
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,100
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This city-center apartment complex features modern, recently renovated units, close to Dupont Circle metro station, Rock Creek and the Potomac Parkway. In-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Swimming pool, coffee bar, and BBQ and grill.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
6 Units Available
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
This community's apartments feature full-size washer and dryers along with private balconies or patios. There are shopping options and public transportation stops along nearby 16th Street. Utilities are included along with a furnished courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
10 Units Available
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,515
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
If you are looking for a home with classic features in a charming neighborhood, look no further than The Baystate. This DuPont Circle apartment building offers beautiful studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent in a variety of floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
4 Units Available
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$3,370
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1187 sqft
Trendy, walkable Dupont Circle neighborhood with close access to public transportation. Carport and bike storage access. Concierge and 24-hour maintenance. Spacious furnished units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony access and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
9 Units Available
Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,011
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
876 sqft
Situated across from McPherson Square Metro Station. Also close to the White House and George Washington University. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include continental breakfasts and 24-hour concierge service.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
27 Units Available
The Woodward
733 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,950
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1088 sqft
Built in 1911, this meticulously refurbished Beaux-Arts Revival building holds luxurious apartment homes in a premier setting one block from the White House.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
11 Units Available
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,699
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,371
554 sqft
Just a short walk from Dupont Circle Metro Station. Also near fine dining restaurants and upscale shops. Floor plans feature hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. On-site laundry, package concierge and 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
6 Units Available
The Preston
1743 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,575
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated historic property with hardwood floors, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Located one block from Dupont Circle. Free internet access and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
6 Units Available
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,600
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
770 sqft
Luxury art-deco apartments with elegant wood cabinetry, maple hardwood floors, granite countertops and stunning 7-foot windows. Ideal location central to endless shopping, dining and entertainment options as well as Stead Park and Logan Circle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17am
20 Units Available
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,535
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
855 sqft
Situated between Dupont and Logan Circle, Ravenel Apartments is an upscale offering in central D.C. Parking provision, pet-friendly policies, and lobby and maintenance services on site. Near the best entertainment and nightlife that Washington has.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
7 Units Available
1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1830 R Street in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
12 Units Available
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
225 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
781 sqft
This community features a classic look with white pillars and landscaped yards. Each unit features upscale decor. Located near historic Dupont Circle, apartment residents can enjoy local shopping and entertainment.
Dupont Circle
Neighborhood Guide
Dupont Circle is one of DC’s most active and vibrant neighborhoods. Although the neighborhood is named after the traffic circle at its center, it’s more than just a busy intersection. Dupont Circle is a park, transit hub, and the heart of the Dupont Circle neighborhood.

The best way to experience all that Dupont Circle has to offer is to take a seat on one of the benches lining the circle. In addition to the hundreds of people pouring out from the Metro station below, you’ll see plenty of stylish residents, visiting ambassadors, and awestruck tourists. At any given moment, the Dupont Circle park may be home to a pop-up group exercise class, film festival, or classical music performance.

On Sunday mornings, you may want to bring a shopping bag and a blanket to fully enjoy the Dupont Circle farmer’s market. Over 50 vendors bring offerings ranging from the expected fresh vegetables and cage-free eggs to brunch-worthy breakfast and coffee options. Load up with plenty of treats to enjoy while people watching in the park (and maybe even some extra for the week’s meals!)

Of course, this is all just within the limits of the circle. To really see how much the neighborhood has to offer, you’ll have to explore all 10 spokes (5 major streets in both directions) that meet in the circle. Start walking up Massachussetts Ave. and you’ll find Queen Anne townhomes and international embassies—“Embassy Row” in Dupont Circle is home to over 50 of them. Walk down Connecticut Ave. and you’ll find modern restaurants, bars, and plenty of shopping. Dupont Circle has something for everyone, and at all hours of the day. To get a sense of this diversity, check out Kramerbooks just across from the metro station. Open daily from 7:30am to 1:00am (or later), it’s part indie bookstore and part café and bar. You’ll see a posh brunch crowd on weekend mornings and throngs of book lovers during weekday afternoons. Late night, there’s a lively bar scene with a mix of students and politicians enjoying wine, beer, and specialty cocktails.

This type of dichotomy exists in many places in the Dupont Circle neighborhood. You’ll see high-end retail next to an edgy consignment shop. Or authentic Peruvian cuisine across the street from a Shake Shack. The diverse offerings attract a mix of residents. But everyone comes together for community events like the annual Taste of Dupont Circle festival. The popular food festival features all of Dupont Circle’s restaurants and markets and typically sells out at least one month in advance. Neighbors also get together for First Friday art walks. Galleries stay open late once a month to entice locals and visitors to browse the area’s many galleries.

If First Friday inspires a craving for more art, be sure to visit The Phillips Collection. Opened in 1921, it was the first modern art museum in the nation. Today it still offers famous exhibits, art education programs, and a Sunday afternoon concert series. The Phillips Collection is a great option for families with children or couples on a first date. Of course, art comes in many forms. The folks at Dupont Festival work hard to offer a variety of year-round events in the circle. With past events like “Cinema in the Circle,” “Shakespeare in the Circle,” “Jazz in the Circle,” and even a World Cup watch party, you’re sure to meet a new set of neighbors at each event.

With all of this activity, it’s no surprise that Dupont Circle is a hot neighborhood for renters. DC apartment vacancies are filled quickly, so you’ll want to have your paperwork prepared and ready to go. Apartment hunting in winter can give you an advantage as many people don’t want to deal with walking through the snow to view a rental. If you’re ready to rent in a fun DC neighborhood that’s always evolving, check out Dupont Circle. It’s a great choice for young professionals who want the close-knit community experience but with round-the-clock entertainment and easy access to the rest of DC.

