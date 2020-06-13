718 Apartments for rent in Mount Rainier, MD📍
Located about four miles outside of Washington, D.C., the town of Mount Rainier is well known and respected for its arts district and community of original thinkers. It is home to the Gateway Arts District, which is a community-based effort to provide affordable housing for artists and fostering an environment for them to develop and showcase their artistic work. It is a town that not only encourages folks to tap into their creative and greener side, but works to educate and support those who are interested in learning and expanding their knowledge. The population in Mount Rainier is dense and urban, and the residents are used to short stays in the community.
Renters Dominate
Mount Rainier holds the distinction of being one of the most renter-dominated cities in America. Not only do the majority of residents rent, there are far more renters than there are owners. The city is made up of many different apartment complexes and high-rise buildings, the majority of which are small to medium-sized apartments (think studio- to three- and four-bedrooms). If you rent, you're in good company. As such, landlords and leasing agents are highly accustomed to accommodating renters and working with a transient populace.
High Demand
The downside to being a town full of renters? Mount Rainier has very little vacancy, so low that it's quite frustrating. In fact, vacancy tends to hover between 5 and 7%, and that's even taking into consideration how densely populated the town is. It is perhaps the high investment in community building and opportunities for residents once they get here that could be to blame for such little vacancy.
Creative & Sustainable Neighbors
Mount Rainier is a unique community that not only celebrates and respects certain lifestyles, but it prioritizes the needs of them simply because they make up the majority of the population. Mount Rainier has a strong sense of character and an eagerness to innovate. That's what makes the city operate. In the town's words, it is "a city on the move." In Mount Rainier, you'll find artists of all kinds, musicians of every genre, environmentally conscious inhabitants and people who actively ensure that members of this community are well taken care of.
Safety is a factor to consider within the town of Mount Rainier. Statistically speaking, the most common offenses include burglary and theft. Just be aware of your surrounding and make sure that you are in tune with your neighborhood and your neighbors. Check out the various neighborhoods in Mount Rainier before deciding on which one is best for your lifestyle.
Kaywood Gardens: Located on the Western side of Mount Rainier, Kaywood Gardens is home to many residents who reside in small- to medium-sized apartments. Of those Kaywood Gardens residents, roughly half live alone and nearly a third rely on the train to transport them. The labor force is primarily made up of employees in the service and sales industries.
Queenstown: Neighboring Kaywood Gardens to the northeast, Queenstown shares similar demographics. Average rent is slightly higher and most residents live in small apartments (think studios to two-bedrooms). Sales and service employees account for the majority of labor, as well.
City Center: The largest neighborhood in Mount Rainier, and also the most competitively-priced. With a higher concentration of historic buildings and high-rises, City Center rent is moderate for the area. Vacancy sits at around 9%. The population is a bit denser, and it's called home to a diverse range of people: think college students, urban socialites, management professionals. It's also one of the most ethnically diverse neighborhoods, due to its size.
Centers like Joe's Movement Emporium, a non-profit arts organization that promotes performance artists, and Art Works Now, an organization that provides hands-on creative arts education and collaboration, contribute to what makes Mount Rainier a go-to for up-and-coming artists. Moreover, the town upholds the ideals of healthy, sustainable living and committing to environmental responsibility. Glut Food Corporation is a decades-old workers collective natural food store, dedicated to honoring their roots of supporting peace, environmentalism and social justice.
Transience is of its unique characteristics, and when you're there it's easy keep moving around, as well. The Mount Rainier Bike Co-op is a volunteer-managed program that encourages people to choose biking as a mode of personal transportation. What's more, the program takes in old bikes, refurbishes them while teaching people proper upkeep, and redistributes them to the public. Though the majority of residents own their own vehicles, public transit is an absolute necessity. The WMATA Metrobus travels through Prince George's County and beyond that, and if you hop on the green line for the DC Metro you commute even further, taking you directly into Washington, D.C. and its major outlying areas. You can see the Capitol building and all other touristy things that attract millions of people each year. Hooray!
There is a strong investment in community residents in Mount Rainier, particularly with burgeoning artists, culinary professionals and innovative thinkers. The Housing Initiative Partnership established HIP Artists' Housing, a project that renovated neglected buildings into green-engineered housing for artists. The goal was to establish not only affordable housing and studio spaces for artists to focus on their work, but also to develop environmentally responsibility units while paying homage to Mount Rainier's historic district. Urban Eats Arts and Music Cafe is also a creative space that fosters growth and education. Located in The Artspace USA's Mount Rainier Artist Lofts and founded by social workers, the restaurant offers American food, drinks, and coffee and also provides neighborhood employment and training services. Its goal, more so than simple feeding the masses, is to provide the tools and resources to further build the community.