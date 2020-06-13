Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:28 PM

718 Apartments for rent in Mount Rainier, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
Mount Rainier
58 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 08:55pm
Mount Rainier
22 Units Available
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$898
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Rainier
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Chillum
7 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
Chillum
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Chillum
17 Units Available
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,235
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Chillum
23 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prince George’s Apartments offers everything you have been looking for in a community at a great price.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
Brentwood
4 Units Available
Capitol Square
4008 38th St, Brentwood, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out our newly renovated apartments just outside DC. Enjoy all the benefits of living in the District without the hassle of city life or the price tag.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
17 Units Available
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,602
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1083 sqft
Apply today and receive $1,500 off* *Specials are subject to change at any time; please contact leasing office for details. The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
884 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,252
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to West Hyattsville Metro Station. Also close to Chillum Shopping Center and the University of Maryland. Apartments offer modern kitchens and spacious rooms. Amenities include a volleyball court, playground and picnic area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
1 Unit Available
3102 Banneker Dr NE
3102 Banneker Drive Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Classy Condo in NE - Classy, light filled space with loft, skylight, gorgeous renovated kitchen and great vibe! Truly a cook's dream kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, oven, stove, and tons of counter space!.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
1 Unit Available
3454 Summit Ct NE
3454 Summit Court Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1379 sqft
3454 Summit Ct NE Available 07/08/20 Large and Spacious Condo with Outdoor Space! Off-Street Parking Included! - This condo lives like a single-family home with a spacious layout and a small back patio space.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
1 Unit Available
3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE
3315 Theodore R Hagans Drive Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2076 sqft
3 Level Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
3806 39th Street
3806 39th Street, Brentwood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
One Bedroom w/Den in the Historic Arts District - Property Id: 289380 Platinum Dwellings presents this unique apartment located in the heart of the walkable Hyattsville-Brentwood Arts District.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5815 35TH PLACE
5815 35th Place, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
936 sqft
Freshly Painted & All Spruced Up! Boasting Gleaming Wood Floors in the Living & Dining Rooms and the Upper Level 2 Bedrooms. This Home has Large Picture Windows that lets in the Natural Sunlight.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3914 NICHOLSON STREET
3914 Nicholson Street, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1377 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! ...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Brentwood - Langdon
1 Unit Available
2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE
2516 Hurston Ln NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1507 sqft
Charmin 2 level Condo town house in Villages at Dakota Crossing located at sought after Fort Lincoln Community near Cotsco in NE DC, Marshalls, Chick Fil-A , Lowes, Starbucks, Dicks and more. Convenient to Bus routes, red and orange Metro lines.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
1 Unit Available
3706 JAMISON ST NE
3706 Jamison Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Take advantage of this excellent opportunity to rent in the Reserves at Dakota Crossing. This Clarendon model offers a rec room with access to the garage. The second floor offers a gourmet kitchen with an open floor plan and hardwood flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4109 CRITTENDEN ST
4109 Crittenden Street, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Great location convenient to commuter routes, MARC train, METRO and bus routes, restaurants, parks, the Arts District and more! This renovated 3 level duplex has architectural flare, stainless steel appliances in the open and bright kitchen, a mud

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chillum
1 Unit Available
3322 TRIBUNE COURT
3322 Tribune Ct, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2600 sqft
Like NEW- Urban meets suburban. Here's your opportunity to live in the sought after Editors Park community. Come see this expansive luxurious townhome-condominium (PICASSO model) with all the bells and whistles.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Brentwood - Langdon
1 Unit Available
2605 IRVING STREET NE
2605 Irving Street Northeast, Washington, DC
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
1359 sqft
Beautifully renovated property with 5 bedrooms 4 baths in a great location in DC. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful backsplash in the updated kitchen. Main level Bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
1 Unit Available
3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE
3242 Theodore R Hagans Drive Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2276 sqft
Large, light-filled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse conveniently located in Dakota Crossing.

Median Rent in Mount Rainier

Last updated Aug. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mount Rainier is $1,001, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,156.
Studio
$953
1 Bed
$1,001
2 Beds
$1,156
3+ Beds
$1,525
City GuideMount Rainier
Mount Rainier has one of the foremost artistically-tuned communities in America. So much so that it has provided inspiration for arguably one of the most successful horror films of all time: Mount Rainier and its neighboring town Cottage City boast stories and myths about children possessed by the devil, which have become the basis for the 1973 classic "The Exorcist."

Located about four miles outside of Washington, D.C., the town of Mount Rainier is well known and respected for its arts district and community of original thinkers. It is home to the Gateway Arts District, which is a community-based effort to provide affordable housing for artists and fostering an environment for them to develop and showcase their artistic work. It is a town that not only encourages folks to tap into their creative and greener side, but works to educate and support those who are interested in learning and expanding their knowledge. The population in Mount Rainier is dense and urban, and the residents are used to short stays in the community.

Moving to Mount Rainier

Renters Dominate

Mount Rainier holds the distinction of being one of the most renter-dominated cities in America. Not only do the majority of residents rent, there are far more renters than there are owners. The city is made up of many different apartment complexes and high-rise buildings, the majority of which are small to medium-sized apartments (think studio- to three- and four-bedrooms). If you rent, you're in good company. As such, landlords and leasing agents are highly accustomed to accommodating renters and working with a transient populace.

High Demand

The downside to being a town full of renters? Mount Rainier has very little vacancy, so low that it's quite frustrating. In fact, vacancy tends to hover between 5 and 7%, and that's even taking into consideration how densely populated the town is. It is perhaps the high investment in community building and opportunities for residents once they get here that could be to blame for such little vacancy.

Creative & Sustainable Neighbors

Mount Rainier is a unique community that not only celebrates and respects certain lifestyles, but it prioritizes the needs of them simply because they make up the majority of the population. Mount Rainier has a strong sense of character and an eagerness to innovate. That's what makes the city operate. In the town's words, it is "a city on the move." In Mount Rainier, you'll find artists of all kinds, musicians of every genre, environmentally conscious inhabitants and people who actively ensure that members of this community are well taken care of.

Neighborhoods in Mount Rainier

Safety is a factor to consider within the town of Mount Rainier. Statistically speaking, the most common offenses include burglary and theft. Just be aware of your surrounding and make sure that you are in tune with your neighborhood and your neighbors. Check out the various neighborhoods in Mount Rainier before deciding on which one is best for your lifestyle.

Kaywood Gardens: Located on the Western side of Mount Rainier, Kaywood Gardens is home to many residents who reside in small- to medium-sized apartments. Of those Kaywood Gardens residents, roughly half live alone and nearly a third rely on the train to transport them. The labor force is primarily made up of employees in the service and sales industries.

Queenstown: Neighboring Kaywood Gardens to the northeast, Queenstown shares similar demographics. Average rent is slightly higher and most residents live in small apartments (think studios to two-bedrooms). Sales and service employees account for the majority of labor, as well.

City Center: The largest neighborhood in Mount Rainier, and also the most competitively-priced. With a higher concentration of historic buildings and high-rises, City Center rent is moderate for the area. Vacancy sits at around 9%. The population is a bit denser, and it's called home to a diverse range of people: think college students, urban socialites, management professionals. It's also one of the most ethnically diverse neighborhoods, due to its size.

Living in Mount Rainier

Centers like Joe's Movement Emporium, a non-profit arts organization that promotes performance artists, and Art Works Now, an organization that provides hands-on creative arts education and collaboration, contribute to what makes Mount Rainier a go-to for up-and-coming artists. Moreover, the town upholds the ideals of healthy, sustainable living and committing to environmental responsibility. Glut Food Corporation is a decades-old workers collective natural food store, dedicated to honoring their roots of supporting peace, environmentalism and social justice.

Transience is of its unique characteristics, and when you're there it's easy keep moving around, as well. The Mount Rainier Bike Co-op is a volunteer-managed program that encourages people to choose biking as a mode of personal transportation. What's more, the program takes in old bikes, refurbishes them while teaching people proper upkeep, and redistributes them to the public. Though the majority of residents own their own vehicles, public transit is an absolute necessity. The WMATA Metrobus travels through Prince George's County and beyond that, and if you hop on the green line for the DC Metro you commute even further, taking you directly into Washington, D.C. and its major outlying areas. You can see the Capitol building and all other touristy things that attract millions of people each year. Hooray!

There is a strong investment in community residents in Mount Rainier, particularly with burgeoning artists, culinary professionals and innovative thinkers. The Housing Initiative Partnership established HIP Artists' Housing, a project that renovated neglected buildings into green-engineered housing for artists. The goal was to establish not only affordable housing and studio spaces for artists to focus on their work, but also to develop environmentally responsibility units while paying homage to Mount Rainier's historic district. Urban Eats Arts and Music Cafe is also a creative space that fosters growth and education. Located in The Artspace USA's Mount Rainier Artist Lofts and founded by social workers, the restaurant offers American food, drinks, and coffee and also provides neighborhood employment and training services. Its goal, more so than simple feeding the masses, is to provide the tools and resources to further build the community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mount Rainier?
In Mount Rainier, the median rent is $953 for a studio, $1,001 for a 1-bedroom, $1,156 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,525 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mount Rainier, check out our monthly Mount Rainier Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mount Rainier?
Some of the colleges located in the Mount Rainier area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mount Rainier?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mount Rainier from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

