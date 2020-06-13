718 Apartments for rent in Mount Rainier, MD

Moving to Mount Rainier

Renters Dominate

Mount Rainier holds the distinction of being one of the most renter-dominated cities in America. Not only do the majority of residents rent, there are far more renters than there are owners. The city is made up of many different apartment complexes and high-rise buildings, the majority of which are small to medium-sized apartments (think studio- to three- and four-bedrooms). If you rent, you're in good company. As such, landlords and leasing agents are highly accustomed to accommodating renters and working with a transient populace.

High Demand

The downside to being a town full of renters? Mount Rainier has very little vacancy, so low that it's quite frustrating. In fact, vacancy tends to hover between 5 and 7%, and that's even taking into consideration how densely populated the town is. It is perhaps the high investment in community building and opportunities for residents once they get here that could be to blame for such little vacancy.

Creative & Sustainable Neighbors

Mount Rainier is a unique community that not only celebrates and respects certain lifestyles, but it prioritizes the needs of them simply because they make up the majority of the population. Mount Rainier has a strong sense of character and an eagerness to innovate. That's what makes the city operate. In the town's words, it is "a city on the move." In Mount Rainier, you'll find artists of all kinds, musicians of every genre, environmentally conscious inhabitants and people who actively ensure that members of this community are well taken care of.