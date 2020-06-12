220 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Washington, DC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Woodley Park
9 Units Available
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,702
1578 sqft
Historical building with hardwood floors, granite counters, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Courtyard, bbq and gym available. Located close to Smithsonian National Zoological Park among many other restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
H Street-NoMa
62 Units Available
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,670
1286 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
H Street-NoMa
65 Units Available
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,737
1448 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Spring Valley
84 Units Available
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,815
1340 sqft
A short drive away from some of the best museums and parks that Washington, D.C. has to offer, including the Smithsonian Museum. Residents enjoy access to the rooftop deck, fitness center and trash valet services.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Van Ness - Forest Hills
8 Units Available
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1292 sqft
Overlooking Rock Creek Park, the community has a rooftop sundeck and a 24-hour fitness center. Interiors include oak floors, walls of windows and formal dining rooms. Flexible lease terms and online rent payment options.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
$
Adams Morgan
33 Units Available
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$6,230
1389 sqft
Restored parquet and a grand piano. Original travertine and modern marble. Discover the renaissance of city living at Modera Sedici, distinguished Washington DC apartments on the venerable grounds of the former Italian Embassy.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
102 Units Available
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$5,714
1519 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
H Street-NoMa
206 Units Available
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,617
1370 sqft
Whether you're coming from far away, or journeyed just a few metro stops, at Union Place, you know you've arrived. Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
$
Spring Valley
21 Units Available
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,341
1374 sqft
Historic Georgetown neighborhood with restaurants, bars and cultural activities nearby. Pet-friendly building with concierge service, heated indoor pool, clubhouse and piano room. Luxury units with sunrooms, private balconies and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
26 Units Available
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,880
1724 sqft
Situated near Gallery Place and the Chinatown Metro Station. Hardwood floors, modern kitchens and walk-in closets await. On-site gym, library, and retail shopping. Rooftop terrace with barbecue area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
$
Capitol Hill
45 Units Available
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,754
1379 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Woodley Park
22 Units Available
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2065 sqft
Units have granite counters, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Ample closet and storage space. Valet service. Outdoor pool and hot tub. Fitness center with yoga classes. Beautiful location near Smithsonian National Zoological Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
14 Units Available
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Connecticut House Apartments is in the desirable Van Ness/Forest Hills Neighborhood and is less than a five-minute walk from the Van Ness Metro Station, giving residents quick and convenient access to anywhere they need to go in the greater DC area.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
$
Southwest Employment Area
63 Units Available
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$11,750
2473 sqft
Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, one of the nation's premier firms, 1331 represents a new benchmark in residential communities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Kingman Park
4 Units Available
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
917 sqft
Easy commute via Route 1. Just blocks away from Atlas Performing Arts Center and Rosedale Park. Renovated units with private patio/balcony, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Playground and parking on-site. Green community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
H Street-NoMa
61 Units Available
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,265
1399 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
U-Street
250 Units Available
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1489 sqft
Live well at The Wren, modern apartments to suit every style — from studios to two-story lofts, all designed with balance in mind.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
U-Street
17 Units Available
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$5,159
1627 sqft
Luxury studios and apartments in a peaceful community across from Meridian Hill Park. Each apartment features intricate crown molding, hardwood floors and built-in bookshelves. Amenities include a sauna, 24-hour gym and wine room.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Trinidad - Langston
21 Units Available
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1660 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Kingman Park
2 Units Available
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
946 sqft
Modern apartments in walkable Kingman Park neighborhood, close to schools, library and Metro. Community amenities include playground, bike storage and laundry facilities. Recently renovated units have patio/balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Southwest - Waterfront
141 Units Available
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1298 sqft
Make Buzzard Piont your own at Watermark, the neighborhoods newest living experience with luxe apartment residences, signature amenities, and the waterfront at its doorstep.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Navy Yard
97 Units Available
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$6,115
1223 sqft
A front-row seat to the Ballpark District, West Half is hitting urban living out of the park.West Half marks a shift in the very fabric of D.C. living. At the heart of the dynamic Ballpark District, it's right where the action is.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Navy Yard
128 Units Available
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$6,965
1618 sqft
Now offering up to one month free on studio and one bedroom apartments for move-ins by June 30, and up to 1/2 month free for move-ins by July 31! Call today for more details.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Dupont Circle
8 Units Available
The Rodney
1911 R St NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,999
1487 sqft
Conveniently located in Dupont Circle, Downtown D.C. Just minutes from the Dupont Circle Metro stop. Luxury apartments featuring bathtubs, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Communal facilities include a gym, bike storage and on-site laundry.

June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

DC rents declined significantly over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,362 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,574 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DC, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have increased marginally in DC, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,574 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in DC.
    • While DC's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most similar cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

